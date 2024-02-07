The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Denis Mwangi

A statement from the DCI also said that days before robbing the student, the GSU officer was allegedly among a gang that robbed a local supermarket

A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024.
A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024.

A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024.

Recommended articles

Police Constable Edgar Opollo was saved from a furious mob by Kisii Central police who were on patrol, after finding the armed suspect under a hail of hefty blows.

On enquiry, the officers established that the suspect had robbed a smart phone from a Kisii University student, and on frisking the injured suspect found the phone.

He was arrested and escorted to the station.

ADVERTISEMENT
A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024.
A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024. A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, DCI detectives in the area had been pursuing an armed gang of three who on January 2, 2024 robbed Sh40,000 from PEPS Mini Supermarket which is situated at Corner Mbaya.

READ: Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras showing three robbers who had partly covered their faces, two of whom were armed, one with an AK47 and the other with a pistol.

The rifle bearer had police fatigues on, but it was not apparent that he was a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT
CCTV footage captured a rogue police officer robbing PEPS Mini Supermarket in Kisii
CCTV footage captured a rogue police officer robbing PEPS Mini Supermarket in Kisii CCTV footage captured a rogue police officer robbing PEPS Mini Supermarket in Kisii Pulse Live Kenya

Following Opollo's arrest, an identification parade was conducted where the supermarket owner successfully identified him as one of the robbers who accosted him.

The officer continues recuperating under police guard at a Kisii hospital pending interrogation and arraignment for robbery with violence.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Tahidi High star brings magistrate to tears with early Valentine's surprise [Video]

Tahidi High star brings magistrate to tears with early Valentine's surprise [Video]

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

3 ripple-effects of King Charles' health update

3 ripple-effects of King Charles' health update

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer [Full Details]

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer [Full Details]

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Explosions were reported a few minutes after midnight on Thursday today at a gas plant near Skyline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi .

Embakasi explosion: Gov't announces free rent & cash transfers for affected families

President William Ruto

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel