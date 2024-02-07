A rogue Police General Service Unit officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024.
Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies
A statement from the DCI also said that days before robbing the student, the GSU officer was allegedly among a gang that robbed a local supermarket
Recommended articles
Police Constable Edgar Opollo was saved from a furious mob by Kisii Central police who were on patrol, after finding the armed suspect under a hail of hefty blows.
On enquiry, the officers established that the suspect had robbed a smart phone from a Kisii University student, and on frisking the injured suspect found the phone.
Meanwhile, DCI detectives in the area had been pursuing an armed gang of three who on January 2, 2024 robbed Sh40,000 from PEPS Mini Supermarket which is situated at Corner Mbaya.
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras showing three robbers who had partly covered their faces, two of whom were armed, one with an AK47 and the other with a pistol.
The rifle bearer had police fatigues on, but it was not apparent that he was a police officer.
Following Opollo's arrest, an identification parade was conducted where the supermarket owner successfully identified him as one of the robbers who accosted him.
The officer continues recuperating under police guard at a Kisii hospital pending interrogation and arraignment for robbery with violence.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke