Guardian Angel bus full of passengers plunges into a river

Charles Ouma

Emergency rescue team and county disaster management officers are at the scene

A bus ferrying passengers has plunged into a river in Kisii county.

The accident happened at Nyamarambe on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Reports indicate that the bus, owned by Guardian Bus Services company service was full of passengers at the time of the accident.

An official from the company’s Kisii office confirmed the accident but declined to provide more details, explaining that she was on the way to the scene and would provide an update later.

"I am rushing to the scene and I will update you. But I can confirm that the accident has occurred," she explained.

Emergency rescue teams and officers from the Kisii county government are currently at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus lost control and veered off the road, plunging into the river.

More follows…

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

