Gubernatorial candidate lands in Kenya hours before General Election

It is a race against time as many politicians wait for the General Elections with bated breath

Nicholas Atudonyang
Nicholas Atudonyang

West Pokot Deputy Governor Nicholas Atudonyang arrived in the country on Saturday, just three days - 72 hours - before the August 9 General Election.

Atudonyang’ is seeking to out his boss Governor John Lonyang’apuo on a KANU ticket. The incumbent defected from KANU and launched his own Kenya United Party.

A report by NTV said that the deputy governor has been working as a neurosurgeon in the US for the better part of his tenure.

Earlier in June 2022 he was in the country but it is not clear when he travelled back to the US.

Nicholas Atudonyang
Nicholas Atudonyang Pulse Live Kenya

During his interview with Citizen TV in March, Atudonyang’ said his presence in Texas where he is based was more beneficial to the residents than serving in the country.

"We worked together for a few days and maybe years then at some point I went back to Texas, USA. My absence was beneficial to the people of West Pokot because I still ran the country remotely,” Dr Atudonyang explained.

He claimed his most notable achievement was the increment of the Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) fund to a sum Sh400 million, according to him, the highest of any county.

“I helped by reducing the county’s cost of operation. I am the DG who has done more than others. My office running cost is very low and as a result, we hired more staff with my salary. The county has hired up to 30 people,” he reiterated.

Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo with DG Nicholas Atudonyang
Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo with DG Nicholas Atudonyang Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo with DG Nicholas Atudonyang Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, Senators wanted West Pokot Members of County Assembly (MCAs) wanted to impeach Dr Atudonyang for absconding his duties.

“We want to urge the county assembly [of West Pokot] to institute an impeachment process as provided for in law,” committee chairman Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) said on September 23 2020.

The committee made the recommendation after Governor John Lonyangapuo wrote to the county assembly, and copied the Senate, seeking their intervention on his absentee deputy.

However, the committee said there is no provision in law to deal with a deputy governor who has absconded duties, other than impeachment.

According to the Constitution, the office of a deputy governor shall become vacant if the holder of the office dies, resigns in writing to the governor or ceases to be eligible to be elected.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

