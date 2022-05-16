RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gubernatorial hopefuls rush against time to pick running mates

Authors:

Amos Robi

Moses Kuria has settled on Faith Mwaura a real estate expert while Susan Kihika has gone for a former high school principal

Gubernatorial aspirants and their running mates
Gubernatorial aspirants and their running mates

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant and current Gatundu south member of parliament Moses Kuria has unveiled Faith Mwaura as his running mate.

Kuria unveiled Mwaura saying she is a real estate expert and who bring her expertise in the real estate sector which Kuria says will be at the centre of his leadership.

Kuria will be facing other notable names in the battle for the top seat in Kiambu including former governor William Kabogo, Nyoro, Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi, Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina, Juliet Kimemia and Mwende Gatabaki.

The candidates are yet to announce their running mates as the May 16 deadline nears lapse.

In Nakuru, senator Susan Kihika settled for former principal David Kones as her running mate. Kihika said she had undertaken a long vetting process that ran for weeks which saw Kones picked out of the 16 nominees.

Susan Kihika and David Kones
Susan Kihika and David Kones Susan Kihika and David Kones Pulse Live Kenya

"We have been having a few weeks of back-and-forth interviews and vetting of extremely qualified candidates who had offered to be my running mate. After going through a rigorous exercise, we have nominated David Kones. He will be my running mate for the gubernatorial seat for Nakuru County under UDA and Kenya Kwanza coalition," she said.

Kones is a retired high school principal turned clergy man who comes from Kuresoi south where the last three deputy governors of the county come from.

Kihika’s main contender is incumbent Lee Kinyajui who will be looking to defend his seat on a Jubilee ticket.

In kakamega county Fernandes Barasa of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has teamed up with Ayub Savula who dropped his gubernatorial bid to face off with Cleophas Malala who has picked Beatrice Inyangala to deputise him.

Cleophas Malala and Beatrice Inyangala
Cleophas Malala and Beatrice Inyangala Cleophas Malala and Beatrice Inyangala Pulse Live Kenya

“I wanted to find the best way to help the women of Kakamega, someone who understands what women go through, that’s why I decided to bring on board Inyangala who will adequately understand and help to provide a woman solution to the predicaments of women in this great county," Malala said during the unveiling at Lions grounds.

In Transzoia county, former Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya picked Philomena Bineah Kapkor as running mate whereas in Machakos former State House chief of Staff picked Machakos county speaker Florence Mwangangi to deputise him.

