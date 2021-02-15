President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the Gusii Stadium will be renamed “The Simeon Nyachae Stadium” in remembrance of the late former Cabinet Minister.

The Head of State announced on Monday, as he addressed mourners during Nyachae’s funeral service at the Gusii Stadium.

This will be in appreciation of his exemplary service to Kenyans and the people of Kisii.

President Uhuru added that the government will give an additional Sh150 million which will be used to upgrade the stadium to international standards.

“Mzee Nyachae will live forever in our hearts, minds and memories and in the history of the nation, that is entirely grateful for his exemplary service. In his memory and in consultation with the leadership of Kisii County and to fortify our appreciation of this great son of Kenya, we have considered it fit to rename this stadium The Simeon Nyachae Stadium Kisii.

And to ensure that this stadium is completed by the end of this year, and to an international standard, we will allocate an additional Sh150 million to the county government of Kisii to have this stadium complete,” said President Kenyatta.

The President further directed the Sports CS Amb. Amina Mohamed to begin the development of a sports academy at Nyanturago Stadium, which will also be renamed Nyantika Maroro Sports Academy.