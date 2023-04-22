The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Denis Mwangi

Komastu, who owns the second largest fleet in Super Metro explains how to own a fleet of matatus starting with a budget of Sh800,000 to Sh1 million.

Super Metro sacco buses
Super Metro sacco buses

Super Metro Sacco, a matatu sacco based in Nairobi, has been making waves in the city's public transportation sector with remarkable growth.

Recommended articles

Despite facing challenges from competitors, Super Metro has expanded its operations into other routes, becoming a model sacco for others to emulate.

In Nairobi, it is estimated that about 42% of the population walks daily, 48% ride a matatu and about 5% commute by private car. The bulk of the population relies heavily on public service vehicles.

Super Metro
Super Metro Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the founding members popularly known by his moniker, Komastu, spoke about the origin of the Sacco, what it takes to invest in the matatu industry, to ensure efficient operations and implemented strict maintenance schedules to keep their vehicles in top condition.

Super Metro began with 14 investors as a breakaway of Metro Trans between 2013 to 2014.

As of 2023, the Sacco has over about 300 investors, which has resulted in expansion into non-traditional routes in and out of the city.

Komastu who owns the second-highest number of vehicles in the sacco after chairman Nelson Mwangi said that, one can be an investor with between Sh800,000 to Sh1 million deposit. If one meets all the requirements.

The management can help you get a vehicle and pay for it in instalments,” Komastu, who has a fleet of close to 20 vehicles said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ:Female CEO running 2NK the largest Matatu sacco in Kenya

He said one bus has the potential to earn Sh10,000 daily which translates to Sh300,000 per month, adding that it is enough to cover the repayment and earn a profit.

One brand new passenger bus from the showroom will set you back about Sh6 million in cash.

We also save about Sh2,000 daily with the sacco. In a month that is Sh60,000, in 10 months I will have Sh600,000 which I can use to take a loan for another matatu as the other one sustains itself,” he said.

In recent years, the sacco has signed deals with financial institutions and vehicle manufacturers to acquire vehicles on a lease or hire to use basis.

ADVERTISEMENT
Super Metro sacco buses
Super Metro sacco buses Super Metro buses on the road Pulse Live Kenya

Many investors who started as drivers have been able to create jobs for others in the transport sector.

He also disclosed that there are strict rules that investors, drivers and conductors have to follow or risk being kicked out of the sacco.

He said the cars are also required to always be in tip-top shape and if a bus is spotted having broken down while ferrying passengers could attract disciplinary action.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning after controversial video

Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning after controversial video

DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol to share stage at Forbes event in Botswana [Details]

DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol to share stage at Forbes event in Botswana [Details]

Kitengela murder: Colleagues speaks on woman’s relationship with killer

Kitengela murder: Colleagues speaks on woman’s relationship with killer

Ruto’s team finally accepts Raila’s demand to open 2022 election servers

Ruto’s team finally accepts Raila’s demand to open 2022 election servers

Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

Nightmare for Kenyan media after Twitter removed their verification badges

Nightmare for Kenyan media after Twitter removed their verification badges

DCI & US Embassy partner to offer advanced training to Anti-Terror unit [Photos]

DCI & US Embassy partner to offer advanced training to Anti-Terror unit [Photos]

Joho announces comeback in politics, explains why he was away

Joho announces comeback in politics, explains why he was away

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle