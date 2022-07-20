RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Joho and Junet question Ruto and Gachagua's source of helicopters

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Gachagua and Karua both claim they rely on donations to support their campaigns

[FILE] Deputy President William Ruto disembarks from a helicopter in a past function
Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua's revelation on the source of the coalition's helicopters used during campaigns has elicited an instant reaction from their rivals, Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

Gachagua who during the presidential running mates debate on Tuesday, July 19 claimed that he and his presidential candidate as well as their campaign team rely heavily on donations to sustain their movements across the country.

"We often rely on donations from people, mostly choppers, vehicles, fuel and personnel. The campaign is bottom driven and a lot of hustlers have supported us throughout the campaigns," said Gachagua.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rigathi Gachagua speaks during the deputy presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, on July 19, 2022, ahead of August's general elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
READ: Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and William Ruto fight to book Nyayo Stadium

It was the specific mention of the word hustler in his statement that elicited a reaction from Secretary General of Azimio, Junet Mohamed and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

"Ruto has Hustlers who donate choppers. Ajabu ya Musa (the wonders of Moses)," stated Mohamed. Joho on his other hand tweeted; "What…? So all along Ruto has HUSTLERS donating CHOPPERS!!!!!! Naisha (can't believe it)."

During the debate, Azimio La Umoja deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua was also queried on the same issue to which she stated that her campaign team also relies heavily on donations.

"We rely on public donations in cash and kind. We recently held a fundraiser. I personally use a chopper donated by a kind, corporate friend and we have many of such donations," said the former Justice minister.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rigathi Gachagua (L) and running mate of Azimio la Umoja (aspiration to unite) political alliance Martha Karua attend the deputy presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, on July 19, 2022, ahead of August's general elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
It is worth noting that in August 2021, the current Parliament rejected a proposal to introduce a spending cap on presidential campaigns. The proposal sought to have a limit of Sh4.4 billion. As a result, the spending remains limitless.

In May this year, a report by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) also revealed that 41 new helicopters were purchased and registered by politicians to be used specifically for campaigns.

READ: 41 new helicopters bought by politicians ahead of August polls

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

