Joho and Junet question Ruto and Gachagua's source of helicopters

Gachagua who during the presidential running mates debate on Tuesday, July 19 claimed that he and his presidential candidate as well as their campaign team rely heavily on donations to sustain their movements across the country.

"We often rely on donations from people, mostly choppers, vehicles, fuel and personnel. The campaign is bottom driven and a lot of hustlers have supported us throughout the campaigns," said Gachagua.

It was the specific mention of the word hustler in his statement that elicited a reaction from Secretary General of Azimio, Junet Mohamed and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

"Ruto has Hustlers who donate choppers. Ajabu ya Musa (the wonders of Moses)," stated Mohamed. Joho on his other hand tweeted; "What…? So all along Ruto has HUSTLERS donating CHOPPERS!!!!!! Naisha (can't believe it)."

During the debate, Azimio La Umoja deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua was also queried on the same issue to which she stated that her campaign team also relies heavily on donations.

"We rely on public donations in cash and kind. We recently held a fundraiser. I personally use a chopper donated by a kind, corporate friend and we have many of such donations," said the former Justice minister.

It is worth noting that in August 2021, the current Parliament rejected a proposal to introduce a spending cap on presidential campaigns. The proposal sought to have a limit of Sh4.4 billion. As a result, the spending remains limitless.