Joho, Sen. Haji visit Raila at his Karen residence (Photos)

Taking to Twitter, the ODM leader revealed details of their meeting, saying that it was good meeting the newest senator in Kenya.

He went on to wish him the best as he serves the people of Garissa County. Senator Abdul Haji was in the company of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

“Was good seeing the new legislator on the block Senator @abdulhaj in the company of Mombasa Governor @HassanAliJoho. I wish the Senator the best of success as he embarks on serving the great people of Garissa County,” tweeted Odinga.

Governor Joho on his part said that he was delighted to see the former Prime Minister in high spirits and he was grateful for his speedy recovery.

“Accompanied by Sen. @abdulhaj, we paid a visit to Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga at his residence. I was happy to see him in high spirits. We thank the Almighty for his quick recovery,” said the Mombasa Governor.

