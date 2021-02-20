Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta's remarks that he would have stoned him during visit to Kayole, were it not for the Handshake with Raila Odinga.

Taking to social media, Babu thanked the president for visiting his constituency, adding that the people love him, and no one would stone him.

"Thank you H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for visiting my Embakasi East Constituency. We love you hatutakupiga na mawe," said Babu Owino.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta was on an official visit to Soweto, Kayole Estate in Nairobi County and during his address confessed that were it not for the handshake, they might have still been political foes their area MP (Babu Owino).

