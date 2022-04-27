He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

Appearing on Citizen TV, Mutua mentioned that he was very sad when he heard that the former Head of State had passed on.

“I will miss his his honesty, his straight forwardness in politics. He always said that he was not perfect, he knew mistakes were made during his administration but a lot of success was achieved. His love for this country.

"I was very sad when I heard he has died… because I was planning to go and visit him because he was no feeling well. I was actually in Australia when he passed away and I will miss him because he believed in me and encouraged me because he saw that I can be something in this country,” Mutua remarked.

The Machakos County boss who served as the government spokesman in Kibaki’s government further divulged that Kibaki supported his gubernatorial bid with millions in 2013.

Governor Alfred Mutua opens up on friendship with Mwai Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

“He gave me a hug that first time (hired) and the second hug he gave me was when I told he that I was going to quit and run for Machakos Governor. He was so happy and he stood up and he came to me and gave me a bear hug. He was like, the feeling you get when you feel your child has made the right decision.

“The following day as we were leaving after the State of the Nation address, he asked me to remain behind and he went behind his desk and gave me a briefcase with money. Several millions shillings saying it was from Mama Lucy and him for my campaign. My first donation was from Kibaki, he did not just give me a hug, he supported the hug with several millions. He gave me money that one I have to say it. I won because Kibaki supported me from the word go because he thought I was going to be a good Governor,” the Machakos Governor revealed.

Dr. Mutua signed off his tribute by sending his heartfelt condolences to Mwai Kibaki’s family and friends.

“I want to pass my condolences to the family, Judy, Jimmy, David and Anthony, their family members, their spouses, their children and the entire Kibaki family. It’s a big loss, we served him well and no family member interfered we how we run government,” Mutua said.

The National State Funeral Organizing Committee in charge of planning the funeral of late former President Mwai Kibaki announced that his body will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i outlined that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.

"The National State Funeral Organizing Committee together with the family of former President Mwai Kibaki has concluded preliminary arrangements for the State Funeral.

"Mzee's requiem mass will be held on Friday 29 April 2022 at Nyayo Stadium before the burial on 30 April at his Othaya home in Nyeri. The body will lie in state at the National Assembly from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 April for public viewing," the committee conveyed.

Friday 29, Declared Public Holiday in Honour of Kibaki

On April 23, 2022, the government also declared April 29 a national public holiday in honour of President Mwai Kibaki.

CS Matiang'i, who is also the chairperson of the National State Funeral Committee announced that the late president would be accorded full military honours during his state Funeral at Nyayo Stadium..