Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has landed in trouble with a section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) over her insensitive tweet on Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

On Friday, Kihika launched an attack on Tuju describing as a “thankless idiot” who is just enjoying the perks of Jubilee Party.

In her tweet, the fiery senator who is a Deputy President William Ruto loyalist, questioned Tuju’s health, saying they might be bashing a sick man.

“Could the accident Tuju had have given him a concussion, damaged his cognitive abilities and we are bashing a sick man? IF NOT then he is just a thankless idiot enjoying the perks of Jubilee courtesy of DP’s hardwork & our monthly contributions & has the nerve to shit on us” tweet Senator Susan Kihika.

The sentiments sparked wild reactions among Netizens, a section warning her to refrain for attacking Tuju based on his recent accident and focus on matters Jubilee Party.

Another lot argued that Tuju was acting on behave of somebody else and therefore it’s not right for Kihika to direct her insults at him.

Earlier on, she had said that Tuju was just an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) sympathiser who should refrain from attacking DP Ruto.

Kihika's harsh words comes after Raphael Tuju announced that DP Ruto had been banned for accessing the Party Headquarters in Pangani. On Friday, Tuju said that the Jubilee Party had recommended the removal of Deputy President William Ruto as its Deputy Party leader.

"The NMC has recommended to the NEC that the Deputy President ceases to be the Deputy Party Leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili Centre that is reserved for him and his allies until such a time that the matter is discussed by the NEC," he stated.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir added his voice on Kihika’s sentiments saying;

“Yesterday, I was in a funeral ceremony where instead of commiserating with the Bereaved Family, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen & Susan Kihika reminded Raphael Tuju that Luos don’t belong to Jubilee but ODM ... But today, TangaTanga will tell us they are above tribe!”

