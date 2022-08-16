RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

William Ruto was declared President elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes

William Ruto, newly-elected president of Kenya, addresses the nation after the announcement of the election winner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Center in Bomas in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg via Getty Images
William Ruto, newly-elected president of Kenya, addresses the nation after the announcement of the election winner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Center in Bomas in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto is the winner of the 2022 presidential election. Following the announcement Heads of State have taken to their social media to congratulate the President elect.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that Ruto won the elections after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

As soon as the final results were announced at Bomas of Kenya on August 15, Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia became the first Head of State to congratulate Ruto.

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - OCTOBER 04: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends an inaugural celebration after Amhed was sworn in for a second five year term as Prime Minister of Ethiopia on October 04, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - OCTOBER 04: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends an inaugural celebration after Amhed was sworn in for a second five year term as Prime Minister of Ethiopia on October 04, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to his social media on Monday, August 15, the Prime Minister gave his good wishes as well as expressed his eagerness to work with the soon to be sworn in President.

"My congratulations William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests," stated Ahmed.

The Prime Minister's comments were soon echoed by a similar congratulatory statement from Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction," read the statement.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa address the media during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa address the media during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

President of Burundi and chairman of the East African Community (EAC) General Évariste Ndayishimiye joined in, not only congratulating the President elect but also Kenyans as a whole.

"My heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect William Ruto and the people of the Republic of Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections. We urge all the parties to preserve peace, and disputes be resolved by existing competent legal mechanisms. Idumu jumuiya yetu," he said.

President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa stated the importance of a peaceful Kenya for the prosperity of not only the East Africa region but the continent too.

"I offer my warm congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya. A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of #TheAfricaWeWant," stated the President.

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. (Kenyans)
President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. (Kenyans) Pulse Live Kenya

Newly elected President of The Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also sent his congratulatory messages. President Mohamud highlighted how eager he was to begin working with Ruto.

"I offer my sincere congratulations to President-elect H.E William Ruto on becoming Kenya’s 5th President. My best wishes to you as you begin your tenure at State House. I look forward to closely working with you to advance our partnership in all areas of mutual benefit," he said.

The President's remarks were echoed by Somalia's former President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo. The ninth President of Somalia emphasised how impressed he was by Ruto's campaign strategy.

"I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. William Ruto and the people of Kenya following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign & May God help you fulfill your vision for your country," he said.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) with former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo (L) during a joint press conference in State House Nairobi
File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) with former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo (L) during a joint press conference in State House Nairobi File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) with his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Farmaajo (L) during a joint press conference in State House Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

