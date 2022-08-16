Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that Ruto won the elections after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

As soon as the final results were announced at Bomas of Kenya on August 15, Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia became the first Head of State to congratulate Ruto.

Taking to his social media on Monday, August 15, the Prime Minister gave his good wishes as well as expressed his eagerness to work with the soon to be sworn in President.

"My congratulations William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests," stated Ahmed.

The Prime Minister's comments were soon echoed by a similar congratulatory statement from Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction," read the statement.

President of Burundi and chairman of the East African Community (EAC) General Évariste Ndayishimiye joined in, not only congratulating the President elect but also Kenyans as a whole.

"My heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect William Ruto and the people of the Republic of Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections. We urge all the parties to preserve peace, and disputes be resolved by existing competent legal mechanisms. Idumu jumuiya yetu," he said.

President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa stated the importance of a peaceful Kenya for the prosperity of not only the East Africa region but the continent too.

"I offer my warm congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya. A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of #TheAfricaWeWant," stated the President.

Newly elected President of The Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also sent his congratulatory messages. President Mohamud highlighted how eager he was to begin working with Ruto.

"I offer my sincere congratulations to President-elect H.E William Ruto on becoming Kenya’s 5th President. My best wishes to you as you begin your tenure at State House. I look forward to closely working with you to advance our partnership in all areas of mutual benefit," he said.

The President's remarks were echoed by Somalia's former President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo. The ninth President of Somalia emphasised how impressed he was by Ruto's campaign strategy.

"I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. William Ruto and the people of Kenya following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign & May God help you fulfill your vision for your country," he said.