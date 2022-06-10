Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Dr Mwangangi narrated a specific scenario where she had a terrible fight with her then-boyfriend in the wee hours of the night.

Speaking at the Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response Scientific Conference at the Kenya School of Government, CAS Mwangangi explained how she got confused not knowing what action to take.

The CAS confirmed that she did not suffer any physical injuries during the incident, but fearing that she might have been in danger, she made a phone call to her lawyer.

“That night at 3:00 a.m. when we had the altercation, I remember thinking, okay so this has happened, whom should I call and interestingly the first person I called was my lawyer to see if there was a legal recourse. He was beating walls around me. He was enraged and there was a lot of scuffling,” she said.

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi at the Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response scientific conference Pulse Live Kenya

The 36-year-old, who has since separated from the partner, says she questioned why she was in such a relationship yet she was educated and was not from a poor background but the experience taught her that gender-based violence can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender and background.

Cases of GBV for both men and women in Kenya increased in 2021

Statistics from the Kenya Health Information System indicate that 7,291 women and 500 men between January and June 2020 while the numbers increased in 2021 from 10,997 females and 717 males.

The Gender Violence and Recovery Centre (GVRC) reports that one in three women is likely to have experienced a form of sexual violence before attaining the age of 18.

The government in June 2021 made a commitment to have ended gender-based violence by 2026.

Some of the policies drafted toward the goal include; scaling up the National Police Service integrated response to GBV, Policare, and establishing GBV recovery centers and shelters in all 47 counties by 2026.

