CS Kagwe issues directives after ebola outbreak in Uganda

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CS Kagwe directed county governments to be vigilant and enhance surveillance, especially at the border of Kenya and Uganda and activate rapid response teams to support the identification of suspected cases.

He also ordered the screening of at-risk populations, including travellers, truck drivers, bush meat handlers and health care workers.

County governments have been told to sensitize their communities on how to identify suspected cases, sensitize health care workers on infection, prevention and control measures, case management and sample management.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kagwe instructed the governors to mobilize all the relevant stakeholders to initiate prevention, preparedness and response measures and the development of county EVD contingency plans.

He called on Kenyans to remain calm but take heightened precautions while visiting Uganda and DRC.

“The general public is also advised to watch out for any person presenting with acute onset of fever and any of the following signs, especially if in contact with persons with a history of travel from Uganda and/or the Democratic Republic of Congo within the previous three weeks,” the statement read.

People infected by the virus tend to have a high fever, general body weakness, muscle and joint pains, headaches, diarrhoea, skin eruptions, organ failures as well as internal and external bleeding.

Pulse Live Kenya

The World Health Organisation declared an Ebola outbreak in Uganda following the death of a 24-year-old man who was diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday.

WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said that this is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda is recording an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus.