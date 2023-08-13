The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rare surgery successfully conducted at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Charles Ouma

Kenya has only three hand specialist surgeons, one in Nairobi, another one in Nakuru and Dr. Paul Mwangi from MRTH who led the team

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

A team of medics and doctors at the Moi Technical Referral Hospital (MTRH) has successfully conducting a rare surgery that saw a traumatically-amputated hand re-implanted.

The hospital released a statement celebrating the successful surgery revealing that the patient, codenamed BK, aged 35 had his left arm amputated on Tuesday.

The arm was traumatically amputated at the wrist during a domestic brawl.

He was rushed to Sigowet Sub-county Hospital, Kericho following the incident and was afterwards transferred to MTRH Emergency Department at 4 am.

The detached limb was stored in a cool box with Doctors preparing for the the surgery that would get the patient’s hand back to its original place.

15 minutes after arrival at the facility, the patient was taken to the theatre.

The MTRH team worked in two teams, alternately repairing/re-attaching the limb and revascularization. The surgery, a medical marathon, took over 11 hours to complete.

"This Sunday, I would like to applaud the medical team at MTRH that successfully replanted/re-attached a traumatically amputated limb. The patient, a 35-year-old male, had a Left Hand Traumatic Amputation through the carpus (wrist).

"Two teams of 13 working alternately reattached the limb in an operation that took 11 hours and which was concluded at 3PM. This morning, the patient was moved from ICU to General Orthopedics Ward where he will continue with daily reviews/initiation of Occupational Therapy rehabilitation." Read the statement.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha celebrated the achievement, noting that Kenya has only three hand specialist surgeons.

“Kenya has three Hand Specialist Surgeons, including Dr. Paul Mwangi, who was supported by MTRH to undertake Hand Surgery training at University of The Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015/16.

Below is the team behind the successful surgery.

  1. Francis Kosgei - Clinical Nurse Educator (CNE), Theatres
  2. Sharon Cherotich - Perioperative Nursing Officer (NO)
  3. Nehemiah Nyainda - Perioperative NO
  4. Rose Keino NO, Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU)
  5. Caren Cherotich - Student Nurse
  6. Oscar Ang'anda- Student Nurse
  7. Michael Omondi- Clinical Officer (CO) Anaesthetist
  8. Ezra Samoita-CO Anaesthetist
  9. Dr Brian Christie- Plastic Surgeon, Indiana University (IU)
  10. Dr Andrew Vernadi- Plastic Surgeon, IU
  11. Dr Gregory Wekesa- MTRH COSECSA Orthopaedics & Trauma Resident.
  12. Dr Harsh Vadgama- MTRH Consultant Orthopaedics & Trauma (Shoulder Surgeon)
  13. Dr Paul Mwangi - Team Leader MTRH Consultant Orthopaedics & Trauma (Hand Surgeon).
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

