Questions raised over lost cars, motorcycles in four ministries

According to Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor General, the four ministries lost all the government vehicles worth millions of shillings in controversial circumstances.

In the Ministry of Education, a brand new vehicle was purchased in 2019 by the Department for University Education valued at Sh8.4 million. A few days later, the car was lost in mysterious ways.

According to the Auditor General, one vehicle worth Sh6.5 million vanished from the Ministry of Infrastructure while two disappeared at the Ministry of Trade and Industry with six motorcycles as well as a laptop were reported stolen from the Ministry of Health.

“Available information indicates that the management acquired a project vehicle - Toyota Fortuner Registration No. GK B193V at a cost of Sh8,355,900 in May 2019. However, physical verification and motor vehicle records revealed that the vehicle was missing.” revealed Gathungu.

In an audit report of the State Department for University Education, records show the Fortuner was purchased for the Eastern and Southern Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE II) project under credit number 5798-KE.

“The Project Management explained that the vehicle was stolen, within days after purchase, in a carjacking incident and this was reported to the police,” she said.

Gathungu concluded her shocking revelation by pointing out red flags when it comes to safeguarding project assets.