RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Questions raised over lost cars, motorcycles in four ministries

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Two vehicles stolen were worth Sh8.4 million and Sh6.5 million respectively

Questions raised over lost cars, motorcycles in four ministries
Questions raised over lost cars, motorcycles in four ministries

The Ministries of Health, Trade and Industry, Education as well as Infrastructure are on the spot following the loss of Government issued cars, motorcycles as well as other transport equipment.

Recommended articles

According to Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor General, the four ministries lost all the government vehicles worth millions of shillings in controversial circumstances.

In the Ministry of Education, a brand new vehicle was purchased in 2019 by the Department for University Education valued at Sh8.4 million. A few days later, the car was lost in mysterious ways.

Read: DPP Noordin Haji to charge education ministry clerk Joshua Momanyi Ocharo who ran ghost school | Pulselive Kenya

According to the Auditor General, one vehicle worth Sh6.5 million vanished from the Ministry of Infrastructure while two disappeared at the Ministry of Trade and Industry with six motorcycles as well as a laptop were reported stolen from the Ministry of Health.

“Available information indicates that the management acquired a project vehicle - Toyota Fortuner Registration No. GK B193V at a cost of Sh8,355,900 in May 2019. However, physical verification and motor vehicle records revealed that the vehicle was missing.” revealed Gathungu.

In an audit report of the State Department for University Education, records show the Fortuner was purchased for the Eastern and Southern Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE II) project under credit number 5798-KE.

“The Project Management explained that the vehicle was stolen, within days after purchase, in a carjacking incident and this was reported to the police,” she said.

Read: Auditor General uncovers Sh1 billion secret payment to NIS | Pulselive Kenya

Gathungu concluded her shocking revelation by pointing out red flags when it comes to safeguarding project assets.

“In the circumstances, the accounting officer may not have put adequate measures to safeguard project assets and consequently the citizens will not derive value from this vehicle,” she said.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Questions raised over lost cars, motorcycles in four ministries

Questions raised over lost cars, motorcycles in four ministries

Moi University set to sack staff

Moi University set to sack staff

Cast mourns Olwenya Maina who died days before release of Netflix film [Video]

Cast mourns Olwenya Maina who died days before release of Netflix film [Video]

Kiswahili introduced in Uganda as an official language

Kiswahili introduced in Uganda as an official language

Uhuru describes 2022 drought as worst in 40 years

Uhuru describes 2022 drought as worst in 40 years

Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru committed to Mathari

Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru committed to Mathari

KNEC to release sample of national exam on July 15

KNEC to release sample of national exam on July 15

53 years after Tom Mboya's death: Interview with Tom Mboya's son

53 years after Tom Mboya's death: Interview with Tom Mboya's son

I was instructed by Moi to guide Uhuru into politics - Kositany

I was instructed by Moi to guide Uhuru into politics - Kositany

Trending

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

A man in handcuffs

Snakes, hyenas, dog meat, dominate Wajackoyah's manifesto

Professor George Wajackoyah at the launch of Roots Party manifesto.