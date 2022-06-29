Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

As the family was having dinner, the house help went outside to hang a wet rag on the clothing line.

“They heard her screaming for help and the deceased rushed out and found that she (house help) had been electrocuted by the clothing line,” reads part of the police report.

The soldier managed to rescue her but he died shortly after while she escaped with injuries on her right hand.

Videos of the deceased's wife wailing posted on social media pointed toward how heartbroken she was to lose the love of her life.

Komora, who was stationed in Gilgil's 20 Para Battalion, reportedly touched an iron clothing line without meaning to, which caused him to be electrocuted.

He was rescued from the clothesline by neighbours, who then sent him to the Montana Hospital in the area.

Later, the body was transferred to the mortuary at Jocham Hospital for an autopsy.

The electrocution was caused by an electric pole that had fallen on an adjacent house, according to investigations conducted by police officers, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and military.

Since then, Kenya Power has released a statement stating that it is looking into the incident.