RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

A heroic attempt in Mombasa turned fatal after a Kenya Defence Forces soldier died while trying to save his house help.

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house
A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house

A police report from Kisauni Police Station stated that the soldier, Said Komora, was electrocuted at his house in the evening.

Recommended articles

As the family was having dinner, the house help went outside to hang a wet rag on the clothing line.

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house
A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house Pulse Live Kenya

They heard her screaming for help and the deceased rushed out and found that she (house help) had been electrocuted by the clothing line,” reads part of the police report.

The soldier managed to rescue her but he died shortly after while she escaped with injuries on her right hand.

Videos of the deceased's wife wailing posted on social media pointed toward how heartbroken she was to lose the love of her life.

Komora, who was stationed in Gilgil's 20 Para Battalion, reportedly touched an iron clothing line without meaning to, which caused him to be electrocuted.

He was rescued from the clothesline by neighbours, who then sent him to the Montana Hospital in the area.

Later, the body was transferred to the mortuary at Jocham Hospital for an autopsy.

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house
A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house Pulse Live Kenya

The electrocution was caused by an electric pole that had fallen on an adjacent house, according to investigations conducted by police officers, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and military.

Since then, Kenya Power has released a statement stating that it is looking into the incident.

In the meantime, Kenya Power is carrying out investigations which will be forwarded to the police and other investigative authorities who are also conducting a parallel probe into the incident,” said a statement from the firm.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law