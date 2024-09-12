The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

Denis Mwangi

The heartbreaking story of Nasibo Kabale, a former Nation Media Group journalist, has recently surfaced, revealing her struggles with mental health and homelessness.

Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale
Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale

Once an award-winning and respected health journalist, Nasibo Kabale's life took a tragic turn after she left her job due to depression.

Recommended articles

In a poignant video that has circulated widely, Kabale shares her experiences of living on the streets, capturing the attention and sympathy of many Kenyans.

Her story highlights the often-overlooked mental health challenges faced by individuals in the media.

Nasibo Kabale
Nasibo Kabale Nasibo Kabale Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kabale, who was once a voice for health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, now finds herself in a vulnerable position, struggling to cope with her circumstances.

In the video, Kabale recounts the traumatic experiences she faced while covering the pandemic, including witnessing the rising death toll and the emotional toll it took on her.

Despite receiving a Presidential Award in 2020, the pressure and distress from her reporting became overwhelming.

She was hospitalised for her mental health issues and prescribed anti-depressants, but her condition continued to deteriorate, prompting her decision to leave her stable job to prioritize her health

The video has sparked widespread concern, drawing attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers expressed their heartbreak over her situation, emphasising the need for greater awareness and support for those battling similar challenges.

Kabale has been living on the streets, separated from her young daughter, who is currently living with her father who is a popular person.

Kabale is a graduate of Kenya Methodist University where she undertook communication and media studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

She started her media career at Standard Media Group in 2017 before moving to Nation Media Group.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

Roads leading to Nairobi CBD blocked in early morning protest

Roads leading to Nairobi CBD blocked in early morning protest

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

President William Ruto

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions