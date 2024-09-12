Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

In a poignant video that has circulated widely, Kabale shares her experiences of living on the streets, capturing the attention and sympathy of many Kenyans.

Her story highlights the often-overlooked mental health challenges faced by individuals in the media.

Nasibo Kabale Pulse Live Kenya

Kabale, who was once a voice for health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, now finds herself in a vulnerable position, struggling to cope with her circumstances.

In the video, Kabale recounts the traumatic experiences she faced while covering the pandemic, including witnessing the rising death toll and the emotional toll it took on her.

Despite receiving a Presidential Award in 2020, the pressure and distress from her reporting became overwhelming.

She was hospitalised for her mental health issues and prescribed anti-depressants, but her condition continued to deteriorate, prompting her decision to leave her stable job to prioritize her health

The video has sparked widespread concern, drawing attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness in Kenya.

Many viewers expressed their heartbreak over her situation, emphasising the need for greater awareness and support for those battling similar challenges.

Kabale has been living on the streets, separated from her young daughter, who is currently living with her father who is a popular person.

Career

Kabale is a graduate of Kenya Methodist University where she undertook communication and media studies.

