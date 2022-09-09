RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Hefty salary, allowances Wetangula takes home as 3rd most powerful Kenyan

Denis Mwangi

Wetangula will receive Sh450,000 more than he was earning as a Senator among other hefty allowances and benefits

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now becomes the third most powerful state officer taking home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now becomes the third most powerful state officer taking home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now becomes the third most powerful state officer in Kenya and with that comes the perks of the job.

Recommended articles

After his election as National Assembly Speaker on Thursday evening, Wetangula will now take home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000, up from his previous salary of Sh710,000 as a senator.

His basic pay is set at Sh696,000 with an additional house allowance of Sh250,000 and salary market adjustment of Sh214,000.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the salary market adjustment is a salary modification that takes into account market positioning and constitutional and statutory principles for the review of remuneration and benefits.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now becomes the third most powerful state officer taking home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now becomes the third most powerful state officer taking home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000 Pulse Live Kenya

Wetangula will also be provided with an official car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc.

Despite his official car, he will also be able to buy his own vehicle with a car loan of up to Sh10 million at his disposal.

To help Wetangula communicate with colleagues and other individuals needed for his work, he will receive a monthly airtime allowance of Sh25,000.

Moses Wetangula
Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya

The speaker shall be provided with an official residence together with commensurate home utilities and attendants paid by the government. He also has access to a Sh40 million mortgage facility.

The inspector general of police will also assign 5 police officers to keep him safe alongside a chase car to clear the road for him.

READ: Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated to National Assembly

Wetangula will also be allowed an increased fuel allowance, in comparison to other members of the house.

His office will be well-equipped, with a legal officer, researcher, media officer, secretaries, and a personal assistant, all of whom are taxpayer-funded.

Moses Wetangula applies for National Assembly position
Moses Wetangula applies for National Assembly position Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hefty salary, allowances Wetangula takes home as 3rd most powerful Kenyan

Hefty salary, allowances Wetangula takes home as 3rd most powerful Kenyan

Uhuru mourns Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Uhuru mourns Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

How Ruto secretly outsmarted Raila, Uhuru in Senate battle

How Ruto secretly outsmarted Raila, Uhuru in Senate battle

Queen Elizabeth II's health status raises eyebrows

Queen Elizabeth II's health status raises eyebrows

Details of KDF's special farewell ceremonies for Uhuru

Details of KDF's special farewell ceremonies for Uhuru

Amason Kingi elected Senate Speaker

Amason Kingi elected Senate Speaker

Senators walk out as Kalonzo pulls out of Speaker race again [Video]

Senators walk out as Kalonzo pulls out of Speaker race again [Video]

Government bans paid messages congratulating William Ruto

Government bans paid messages congratulating William Ruto

Contents of Ruto's personal letter from 1984 unearthed [Details]

Contents of Ruto's personal letter from 1984 unearthed [Details]

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed