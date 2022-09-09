Hefty salary, allowances Wetangula takes home as 3rd most powerful Kenyan

After his election as National Assembly Speaker on Thursday evening, Wetangula will now take home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000, up from his previous salary of Sh710,000 as a senator.

His basic pay is set at Sh696,000 with an additional house allowance of Sh250,000 and salary market adjustment of Sh214,000.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the salary market adjustment is a salary modification that takes into account market positioning and constitutional and statutory principles for the review of remuneration and benefits.

Wetangula will also be provided with an official car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc.

Despite his official car, he will also be able to buy his own vehicle with a car loan of up to Sh10 million at his disposal.

To help Wetangula communicate with colleagues and other individuals needed for his work, he will receive a monthly airtime allowance of Sh25,000.

The speaker shall be provided with an official residence together with commensurate home utilities and attendants paid by the government. He also has access to a Sh40 million mortgage facility.

The inspector general of police will also assign 5 police officers to keep him safe alongside a chase car to clear the road for him.

Wetangula will also be allowed an increased fuel allowance, in comparison to other members of the house.

His office will be well-equipped, with a legal officer, researcher, media officer, secretaries, and a personal assistant, all of whom are taxpayer-funded.