Obado's wife drops his name, vying for Migori woman representative

Authors:

Amos Robi

The couple is pulling from different sides as Obado supports DP Ruto while his wife supports Raila Odinga

Okoth Obado and wife Hellen Adhiambo
Okoth Obado and wife Hellen Adhiambo

Migori county First Lady Hellen Obado has said she will be supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 general polls, countering her husband Governor Okoth Obado who supports Deputy President William Ruto.

Hellen, after clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the county's woman representative position, said she was vying as an independent candidate, adding that she was not going to use her husband's name on the ballot paper.

“Mr Odinga is vying for President while I’m seeking the woman rep seat, but he has my vote. Obado sought the voters mandate as a governor, but for me I am seeking my votes as woman representative and I will be campaigning as an individual. On the ballot paper, I will use Helen Adhiambo Odie as my official name,” she said.

Governor Obado who was appointed by the deputy president to steer Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the larger Nyanza region has had trouble follow his family from county corruption scandals to political division within his family.

Hellen Adhiambo
Hellen Adhiambo Hellen Adhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

Obado, who is in his last term as governor is seeking to run for the county’s senatorial seat, has also been red carded by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission EACC as well as the National Integrity Alliance (NIA) over his integrity issues.

EACC said Obado and 240 others fell short of the moral and ethical standards stipulated for election to public office.

Others included in the list include Governors; Ali Korane (Garissa), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi). Former Governors Mike Sonko and Evans Kidero previously both of Nairobi have also been listed.

EACC considers these persons to have fallen short of the moral and ethical standards stipulated for election to public office. EACC hopes that IEBC will make appropriate decisions guided by constitutional values and public interest,” the ethics commission said in a statement.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

