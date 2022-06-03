Obado's wife drops his name, vying for Migori woman representative

Hellen, after clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the county's woman representative position, said she was vying as an independent candidate, adding that she was not going to use her husband's name on the ballot paper.

“Mr Odinga is vying for President while I’m seeking the woman rep seat, but he has my vote. Obado sought the voters mandate as a governor, but for me I am seeking my votes as woman representative and I will be campaigning as an individual. On the ballot paper, I will use Helen Adhiambo Odie as my official name,” she said.

Governor Obado who was appointed by the deputy president to steer Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the larger Nyanza region has had trouble follow his family from county corruption scandals to political division within his family.

Hellen Adhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

Obado, who is in his last term as governor is seeking to run for the county’s senatorial seat, has also been red carded by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission EACC as well as the National Integrity Alliance (NIA) over his integrity issues.

EACC said Obado and 240 others fell short of the moral and ethical standards stipulated for election to public office.

Others included in the list include Governors; Ali Korane (Garissa), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi). Former Governors Mike Sonko and Evans Kidero previously both of Nairobi have also been listed.