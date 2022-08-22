Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals the last moments they shared

He said the two had spoken on the phone just before she went out for a swim after finishing work.

"I was preparing myself for the afternoon shift when she gave me a video call. She told me she was headed to the swimming pool to relax after completing her morning shift. She inquired whether I had eaten before we said goodbye to each other,” he told the Nation.

He also told the media that the swimming pool was on private premises after many Kenyans wondered how she was alone in the pool for over 3 hours.

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks

John Nyabuto her father, broke his silence and addressed claims that the deceased had predicted her death.

Mr Nyabuto dismissed the reports that his daughter predicted her death and urged Kenyans to ignore the claims being peddled on social media.

In an interview with The Standard, the grieving father explained that she never shared any information that she was in distress.

“I hear some people claiming she had said on WhatsApp that she would soon die in Canada. As her father, she never shared with me any information that suggested she was in distress or any form of trouble,” Nyabuto explained.

Nyabuto said that he was informed of his daughter’s death on the evening of Thursday, August 18 via a text.

The text, sent by one of the deceased’s friends informed him that Wendy had drowned in a swimming pool.

A few minutes later, Canadian authorities called Nyabuto and informed him that Wendy was rushed to the hospital and was receiving treatment, but did not inform him immediately why his daughter was in the hospital.

How Hellen Wendy’s drowning video spread on social media

He then proceeded to social media, having gotten wind of the clip which had since gone viral.

The deceased relocated to Canada in 2019 after securing a 10-year study VISA and was in a jovial mood before tragedy struck.

With her phone recording, Wendy dived into the water severally, retreating occasionally to read the comments on the live video that was being watched by her followers on social media.

She made what would be her last dive at 10 minutes and 33 seconds and could be heard gasping for air and making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming for help.