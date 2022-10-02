RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Hellen Wendy's parents speak on challenges of bringing her body home

Charles Ouma

Hellen Wendy will be buried on Monday, October 03.

Hellen Wendy who drowned in Canada
Hellen Wendy who drowned in Canada

Emotions ran high as the body of Hellen Wendy, the Kenyan nurse who drowned in a swimming pool in Canada arrived into the country.

The deceased’s parents were overcome by emotions as they narrated the challenges they met while bringing her body back home.

Wendy’s parents told the press shortly after arriving with the body at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday, October 1 that the management of the swimming pool where their daughter drowned declined to take responsibility for her death.

The management of the facility maintained that the swimming pool was unsupervised with a notice indicating the same and as such they could not be held accountable for her demise.

“We visited the pool where Wendy drowned and we saw a warning stating that the pool is unsupervised. If you drown in the pool it is upon yourself and as such, the management of the pool cannot own the blame- which I found wrong,” Hellen's mother lamented.

The process of bringing back the body itself was hectic as the family was requested to processes several documents, with acquisition of the Visa being among the challenges that stood on their way.

“The government was not actively involved in the plans since Wendy was in Canada for personal reasons. Securing visas was difficult as we had to undergo vetting, but we are grateful that at last, we were able to travel to Canada," the deceased’s father narrated.

The grieving family thanked Kenyans in Canada as well as back home who came through for them.

Hellen who met her death at a swimming pool in Canada on August 18 while live streaming her swimming session will be buried on Monday, October 3.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

