Hell's Gate ward representative John Njuguna is dead, Nakuru County Assembly speaker Joel Kairu has confirmed.

The MCA succumbed to the Covid-19 disease while receiving treatment in Nakuru.

Njuguna, alias Wa Sussy, is said to have been on life-support machines before he lost the battle to the respiratory illness.

The MCA had been admitted at the Nakuru Nursing Home prior to his passing.

The family along with some of his colleagues at th assembly escorted his body to the Umash Funeral Home as news of his demise spread online.

Nakuru County is among the top ranking regions in number of Covid-19 infections.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Monday issued a statement cautioning residents to remain vigilant as the number of new infections were on the rise.

"The spread of the disease remains a key challenge to the rural elderly and more so, those with underlying conditions of diabetes and hypertension. It is therefore prudent that we undertake all necessary measures to insulate this vulnerable group from the risk of infections," the Governor stated.