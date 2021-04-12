High Court Judge, Justice Antony Mrima on Monday declined to issue orders stopping the ongoing interviews for the position of Chief Justice.

Justice Mrima said in his ruling referred the case to the Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to appoint a three-judge bench to hear and determine the case.

Mrima said that the case filed by one Tolphin Nafula where he had sued the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over the election of Ms Olive Mugenda as chair of JSC during the interview period presents substantial issues of law.

Nafula argued that Acting CJ Mwilu, should be chairperson of the JSC, during the interviews.

