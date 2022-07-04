Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

The man had pleaded guilty to killing his wife Janet Maritim on November 21, 2018, after catching her cheating of him in their matrimonial home in Tinet location, Kuresoi South county.

According to reports, Justice Joel Ngugi freed Paul after evaluating occurrences that led to the offence and an appeal made by his two children to be set free so that he can fend for the family.

Pulse Live Kenya

The court documents highlighted that Maritim's two adult children claimed that he was the sole breadwinner of his other four children who were still minors.

Paul expressed regret for his actions before the court and assured the court that he wouldn't repeat the mistake, citing anger as the main reason that led him to commit the offense.

“I don’t know what came over me when I saw my wife with the men...anger consumed me. I picked a knife and stabbed the three, the men, however, managed to escape,” he said.

The court further, through State Counsel Annastacia Mumbe noted that the man was a first-time offender and his family and that of the deceased had reconciled.