Fresh Court Orders pile more misery on former Kiambu boss Waititu

Amos Robi

The orders by the High Court come after the EACC filed a suit looking to recover Waititu's assets

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
Days after the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) went after former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, more trouble is going after the former county boss. This follows a High Court order that prevents Waititu from accessing his properties.

High Court Judge Esther Maina issued orders refraining Waititu from selling or transferring the properties as the case graft case the former county boss is facing is heard and determined.

“An order of injunction is hereby issued restraining the defendants, their people or agents from selling, transferring or dealing in any way with the listed properties pending the hearing and determination of the suit,” Justice Esther Maina ruled.

EACC had filed a suit in the High Court to recover assets worth over Sh2billion from Waititu which include five luxury motor-vehicles, 15 properties and 3 multi-story buildings within Nairobi Central Business District.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
A report presented by the anti-corruption body said the former Kabete Member of Parliament amassed wealth when he held public offices between 2015 and 2020.

According to the report, Waititu is said to have abused public office by engaging in transactions which were in conflict with public interest and acquired wealth which did not match what he was earning then.

“Investigations established that Mr Ferdinand Ndugu Waititu Babayao abused his position of trust as a Member of Parliament – Kabete Constituency and later as Governor – Kiambu County, for private gain by engaging in transactions which were in conflict with public interest and amassed wealth that was disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income,” a statement by EACC said.

Waititu alongside his proxies is said to have acquired lavish properties and motor vehicles, some of which were registered under his wife’s name.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak
The anti-corruption commission further said the former governor, while still in office, traded with the county through companies under his wife and daughter's names.

“The Governor further directly traded with the County through companies registered in the names of his wife, and their daughter - Suwanga Limited, Connex Logistics Africa Limited, and Modiba Management Services Limited,” EACC said.

Amos Robi

Fresh Court Orders pile more misery on former Kiambu boss Waititu

