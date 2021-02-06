High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi will be the recipient of the sixth Global Jurist of the Year Award. The Global Jurist Award is given by the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Center for International Human Rights (CIHR) in the US.

Justice Ngugi who serves in the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court, will receive the award during a webinar on February 16, 2021.

Thereafter, she will be interviewed by the Honorable Ann Williams, retired U.S. Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, about the justice’s life-long commitment to human rights, marginalized populations, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi

The Global Jurist of the Year Award- is designed to honor a sitting judge, whether in an international or national court, who has demonstrated in his or her career courage in the face of adversity to uphold and defend fundamental human rights or the principles of international criminal justice.

Jurists from all nations and tribunals are eligible for consideration.

Explaining why Justice Ngugi was picked to received the Award, Thomas F. Geraghty, interim director of CIHR said;

“It is important that we bring to our University community distinguished practitioners and scholars who not only speak and write, but those who courageously work to implement human rights on the front lines.

“Without them, little progress would be made in implementing human rights protections. She is a role model for our faculty and for students who aspire to be future Justice Ngugis,".