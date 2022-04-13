RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Modern Coast billionaire's children inherit lion's share of his wealth

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The two minors are now worth a combined Sh2.6 billion

Modern Coast buses intercepted
Modern Coast buses intercepted

The Sh5 billion estate left by Modern Coast tycoon the late Shahid Pervez Butt has finally been distributed by the High Court, ending an 8-year succession battle.

Recommended articles

Mr Butt was shot and killed in Changamwe on July 11, 2014, as he travelled from Mombasa's Moi International Airport.

Justices Eric Ogola, Patrick Otieno and Njoki Mwangi ruled that the property would be shared among Pervez’ two widows and his children.

Modern Coast tycoon the late Shahid Pervez Butt
Modern Coast tycoon the late Shahid Pervez Butt Pulse Live Kenya

The companies owned by the deceased included Blue Bell Properties, Modern Coast Builders & Constructors, Pribhai Jivanjee and Company, and Vantage Point Clearing and Forwarding.

Others are Modern Coast Road Transporters, Vantage Road Transporters, Modern Coast Express, and Modern Coast Courier.

The tycoon also operated bank accounts in the UK, Bermuda, the British Isles and Imperial Bank.

According to the judge’s ruling, Pervez’ first wife Akhtar Butt and her son Haroon Butt were granted 6.25% and 35% respectively.

Haroon Butt
Haroon Butt Pulse Live Kenya

Haroon was in charge of his father's massive wealth even before his death. His managerial skills have kept the various businesses founded by his late father afloat.

His other widow Regine Butt was also granted 6.25% while her two children who are minors got 17% and 35%.

The two minors are now worth a combined Sh2.6 billion. Their step sibling Haroon controls 35% which is about Sh1.75 billion.

In accordance with the Muslim Law, Regine Butt and Haroon Butt be and are hereby appointed trustees of such bequests (property) as have been made herein in favour of the deceased’s children (two minors),” the ruling read in part.

The court also ordered that seven plots of land be allocated to them in the same proportion.

Akhtar Butt, the first wife of slain Modern Coast Bus owner
Akhtar Butt, the first wife of slain Modern Coast Bus owner Pulse Live Kenya

The court denied a request by the minors' grandmother, Mrs Roselinde Gudrun Ostertag, to be appointed trustee over the estate allocated to them.

We decline the request by Roselinde Gudrun Ostertag and instead appoint Regine and Haroon as the trustees in guardianship of the two minors and their shares in the estate,” the judges ruled.

They also stated that any assets of the late tycoon's estate that were unintentionally left out of the estate's confirmed list of assets will be divided using the formula they provided.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

Modern Coast billionaire's children inherit lion's share of his wealth

Modern Coast billionaire's children inherit lion's share of his wealth

Nairobi CBD & 10 estates to go without water for 24 hours

Nairobi CBD & 10 estates to go without water for 24 hours

Direct ticket for Orengo ahead of Siaya gubernatorial race

Direct ticket for Orengo ahead of Siaya gubernatorial race

Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M

Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

EPRA punishes firms behind acute fuel shortage

EPRA punishes firms behind acute fuel shortage

Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022