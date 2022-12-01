Matatu saccos win 1st round against Sakaja in battle for Nairobi CBD

Affected matatu saccos included North Rift Luxury Shuttle, Madaraka Prestige, Transline, Great Rift Shuttle, Legacy Luxury, Kina 2015 Classic, Sasaline Classic Shuttle, Blue line, Team Swat and Transliner Galaxy.

The high court granted the operators' prayers to suspend Sakaja’s directive until the case is determined on December 13.

“The court issues an order to the effect that the current status quo in this matter shall be maintained up to December 13 when the matter comes for directions,” the judge ordered.

Through their lawyers, the saccos accused the county government of kicking them out of the CBD maliciously.

They argued that the move gave an unfair advantage to their rivals, especially because of the onset of the holiday season when Kenyans travel upcountry.

Matatus ferrying passengers to and from Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift, and Central Rift will continue operating in the CBD until the case is heard and determined.

While kicking out the saccos from Nairobi CBD, the county government said consultations had been done with matatu owners and operators.

“Nairobi City County is in the process of reorganising public service vehicle operations of up county bound PSV saccos and PSV companies, part of which will involve relocating saccos to new areas of operation.

“Following consultations held between Nairobi City County and Matatu Operators and owners on November 18, 2022, at Charter hall, it was resolved that effective December 1, 2022, all PSV saccos and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift and Central Rift who are currently operating from Nairobi’s CBD will be relocated to the Green park terminus,” read the notice from the office of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Green Park Terminus was constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and can accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at any one time.