The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

High Court throws out Ruto's request in Gachagua's impeachment case

Denis Mwangi

The High Court has asserted its own jurisdiction over the case on Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment as Deputy President

President William Ruto attends a meeting at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto attends a meeting at State House, Nairobi

The High Court has dismissed a plea from President William Ruto, who had requested that a case regarding the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua be escalated to the Supreme Court.

Recommended articles

The ruling came from a three-judge panel consisting of Justices Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi, who stated that the High Court holds the proper jurisdiction to handle the matter.

Justice Mugambi explained that since impeachment is a constitutional process, the High Court has the authority to assess both the legal grounds and procedural aspects of the case, just as the Supreme Court would.

"It is undisputed that the impeachment of the deputy president is a constitutional process & the authority to determine whether the merits and procedure of such impeachment process falls squarely within the jurisdiction of the High court," Justice Mugambi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Justice Freda Mugambi
Justice Freda Mugambi Justice Freda Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

The court emphasised that it has the power to preside over disputes involving impeachment, arguing that such cases do not fall solely within the Supreme Court's "original and exclusive" jurisdiction.

"The jurisdiction to hear disputes arising from the impeachment of a president and deputy president does not lie with the Supreme Court within the realm of original and exclusive jurisdiction," the judge said.

According to the judges, the High Court is fully equipped to address constitutional questions tied to the impeachment of senior officials, including the deputy president.

This decision reaffirms the High Court’s role in handling constitutional matters and clarifies that the Supreme Court’s involvement is not required in every high-profile case.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court clears way for Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

High Court clears way for Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

High Court throws out Ruto's request in Gachagua's impeachment case

High Court throws out Ruto's request in Gachagua's impeachment case

Former MP dies in hospital

Former MP dies in hospital

Ruto flies out as Interior PS steps in for send-off protocol

Ruto flies out as Interior PS steps in for send-off protocol

KPSEA 2024: Next step for grade 6 learners following assessment

KPSEA 2024: Next step for grade 6 learners following assessment

Suspect linked to Willis Ayieko's murder dies as DCI recovers military kits

Suspect linked to Willis Ayieko's murder dies as DCI recovers military kits

Atheists Society table demand to Ruto after his Diwali pledge to Hindus

Atheists Society table demand to Ruto after his Diwali pledge to Hindus

23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women

Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya