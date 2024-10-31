High Court throws out Ruto's request in Gachagua's impeachment case

The ruling came from a three-judge panel consisting of Justices Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi, who stated that the High Court holds the proper jurisdiction to handle the matter.

Justice Mugambi explained that since impeachment is a constitutional process, the High Court has the authority to assess both the legal grounds and procedural aspects of the case, just as the Supreme Court would.

"It is undisputed that the impeachment of the deputy president is a constitutional process & the authority to determine whether the merits and procedure of such impeachment process falls squarely within the jurisdiction of the High court," Justice Mugambi stated.

Justice Freda Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

The court emphasised that it has the power to preside over disputes involving impeachment, arguing that such cases do not fall solely within the Supreme Court's "original and exclusive" jurisdiction.

"The jurisdiction to hear disputes arising from the impeachment of a president and deputy president does not lie with the Supreme Court within the realm of original and exclusive jurisdiction," the judge said.

According to the judges, the High Court is fully equipped to address constitutional questions tied to the impeachment of senior officials, including the deputy president.