The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

High Court makes ruling on legality of military deployment amidst protests

Amos Robi

LSK argued that the police force, with its training and mandate, is fully capable of managing civilian unrest without military intervention.

KDF troops patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024
KDF troops patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024
  • Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenged the constitutionality of the deployment
  • Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale cited the need for military assistance due to demonstrators interfering with critical infrastructure
  • KDF soldiers were seen patrolling the streets of Nairobi amid escalating protests

Recommended articles

In a landmark decision on Thursday, June 27, the High Court in Nairobi upheld the government’s decision to deploy the military across various parts of the country.

This ruling follows a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the constitutionality of the deployment.

The LSK, led by its president Faith Odhiambo, had sought to block the deployment, arguing that it was unconstitutional and illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no state of emergency or critical security situation in the country to justify the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Regular police are trained to handle civilian situations,” stated Odhiambo.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo
Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

The government's decision to deploy KDF was announced by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Tuesday, June 25.

In a gazette notice, Duale cited the need for military assistance due to demonstrators interfering with critical infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move came amid escalating protests in Nairobi, where demonstrators clashed with anti-riot police, resulting in chaotic scenes and heightened tensions.

On Thursday, KDF soldiers were seen patrolling the streets of Nairobi, while protesters engaged in running battles with the police throughout the day.

The government, represented by Attorney-General Justin Muturi, defended the deployment, asserting that all legal procedures were followed in the publication of the gazette notice. “The law was adhered to in the decision to deploy the military,” Muturi affirmed.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the LSK vehemently disagrees. The lawyers' body contends that the military presence sends a chilling message to Kenyans who wish to exercise their right to peaceful protest.

“The deployment of the military may indicate that the country is receding into a police state, or worse, that the government is at war with its own people,” Odhiambo warned.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court makes ruling on legality of military deployment amidst protests

High Court makes ruling on legality of military deployment amidst protests

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Blog: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]
Live

Blog: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Noordin Haji's Biography: Previous roles at NIS & why he keeps wealth sources secret

Noordin Haji's Biography: Previous roles at NIS & why he keeps wealth sources secret

U.S. Secretary of State calls Ruto over protests & arrests, here's what they spoke

U.S. Secretary of State calls Ruto over protests & arrests, here's what they spoke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Patrick Mwalua alias The waterman of Tsavo receiving the Head of State Commendation from the then Tourism CS Najib Balala

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow