High Court makes ruling on legality of military deployment amidst protests

In a landmark decision on Thursday, June 27, the High Court in Nairobi upheld the government’s decision to deploy the military across various parts of the country.

This ruling follows a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the constitutionality of the deployment.

The LSK, led by its president Faith Odhiambo, had sought to block the deployment, arguing that it was unconstitutional and illegal.

“There is no state of emergency or critical security situation in the country to justify the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Regular police are trained to handle civilian situations,” stated Odhiambo.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

The government's decision to deploy KDF was announced by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Tuesday, June 25.

In a gazette notice, Duale cited the need for military assistance due to demonstrators interfering with critical infrastructure.

This move came amid escalating protests in Nairobi, where demonstrators clashed with anti-riot police, resulting in chaotic scenes and heightened tensions.

On Thursday, KDF soldiers were seen patrolling the streets of Nairobi, while protesters engaged in running battles with the police throughout the day.

The government, represented by Attorney-General Justin Muturi, defended the deployment, asserting that all legal procedures were followed in the publication of the gazette notice. “The law was adhered to in the decision to deploy the military,” Muturi affirmed.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

However, the LSK vehemently disagrees. The lawyers' body contends that the military presence sends a chilling message to Kenyans who wish to exercise their right to peaceful protest.