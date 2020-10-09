Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was a guest of Pulse's Celeb 254 segment on Friday where he hosted us at his offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Senator Sakaja was his normal energetic and focused self as he enlightened our viewers on inner details of his personal and political life.

Where did it all begin?

"I've always wanted to be a leader, it has been part of me. My first demonstration was when I was six years old. I refused to go to pre-primary (Pre-Unit) because all my friends were in Class 1.

"I also used to like the news and I used to follow leadership news especially former President Daniel Moi and I decided I wanted to be President," the former TNA Chairman stated.

Easing into the interview, the Senator was keen to point out that President Uhuru Kenyatta is his mentor in politics.

When asked whether his relationship with his mentor had changed following the revenue sharing bill debacle, Sakaja noted that it hadn't.

He noted that the President has always asked him to make decisions based on his convictions as long as they would be beneficial to the country, the family unit and the individual.

Also Read: Sakaja accuses police of trailing & plotting to arrest him

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja with Pulse Presenter Cherrie during the Celeb 254 interview

Speaking on his weight loss, the Senator stated that he did it deliberately by watching what he eats, maintaining a low-carb diet and working out at the gym. He divulged that he was 145 kg and had since lost 47 kilogrammes with his motivation being his kids and the desire to watch them grow.

"I also think it's a good look on a leader, I think a leader should be trim ndio msidhani nakula pesa zenu. DP Ruto actually told me that many years ago," he stated.

The Senator added that he is also part of a family WhatsApp group for watching weight.

GenZ, "Popcorn Generation"

When asked on what he thought the Generation Zers (5 - 24-year-olds) were getting wrong, Sakaja advised them to "slow down".

"It is always wise for older generations not to bash those that come after them but I'd say that this generation needs to put down the distractions and quit that attitude of always being in a rush. That's how you end up losing out on meaningful relationships, take time and visit a friend's shaggz get to know people without the devices and that's how you build meaningful relationships," he stated.

He, however, lauded the generation for their "hustle and creativity".

"I love their hustle, they are very creative and very innovative. I'd say this generation is the most innovative since the generation of inventors," he stated.