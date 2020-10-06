The highly awaited judgement in a case where three people are accused of aiding the deadly terror attack at the Westgate was on Tuesday postponed at the last minute.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi on Tuesday said that the judgment was not ready for delivery as he needed to make last minute changes, promising it would be ready tomorrow (Wednesday).

It was the third time that the ruling was being postponed, much to the disappointment of the local and international interests who are looking forward to the verdict.

On Monday, journalists and parties in the matter waited all day for the judgement only for Andayi to postpone the ruling to today morning.

There was heavy police presence who were beefed up by the Anti Terror Unit of the DCI in keeping watch at the Milimani Courts where the accused were to know their fate.

The accused - Mohammed Ahmed Abdi, Adan Hussein Hassan Mustafah and Liban Abdullah Omar - were arrested and charged in 2013 and have been awaiting the verdict for seven years.

"This matter started in 2013. I acknowledge that it has taken long but I need time to write the judgment. I am tying up on some sections," Andayi said on Monday.