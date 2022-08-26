Mutyambai names acting IG after medical emergency

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mutyambai names acting IG after suffering medical emergency

Denis Mwangi

This comes hours after a senior ranking police officer (name is withheld) collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

IG Hillary Mutyambai
IG Hillary Mutyambai

The National Police Service has announced that police IG Hillary Mutyambai has taken sick leave and will be away from duty.

In a statement issued on Friday, IG Mutyambai said that his deputy Noor Gabow would be running the police service until he recovers.

This is to inform the general public that I will be away from office attending to a medical checkup effective today, 26th August 2022.

In my absence, Mr. Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General - Administration Police Service will act as the Inspector General of the National Police Service until my return,” he said.

Noor Gabow
Noor Gabow ece-auto-gen

This comes hours after The Standard reported that a senior ranking police officer had collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

It is not yet clear whether the senior ranking police officer is IG Mutyambai. The identity of the high-ranking police officer was withheld due to legal and ethical reasons.

The publication said that the incident occurred on Thursday night August 25, 2022.

According to sources, the police officer had complained of breathing problems before collapsing.

“The Standard understands that he was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU). The HDU is a specialist ward providing intensive care (treatment and monitoring) for critically ill people,” the media house reported.

According to a family member, the officer was responding well to treatment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

54 versus 41, who are the lawyers representing Ruto and Raila? [LIST]

54 versus 41, who are the lawyers representing Ruto and Raila? [LIST]

Mutyambai names acting IG after medical emergency

Mutyambai names acting IG after medical emergency

CS Matiang'i declares holiday in 8 areas across the country

CS Matiang'i declares holiday in 8 areas across the country

3 die in Meru school bus accident

3 die in Meru school bus accident

You're in gov't, who stole from you? Gachagua fires at Raila

You're in gov't, who stole from you? Gachagua fires at Raila

Justina Wamae agrees to attend party disciplinary hearing

Justina Wamae agrees to attend party disciplinary hearing

Ruto's responses to be filed at the Supreme Court today

Ruto's responses to be filed at the Supreme Court today

Lawyer DBK: How Raila was betrayed by people closest to him

Lawyer DBK: How Raila was betrayed by people closest to him

Hefty packages each outgoing governor will take home

Hefty packages each outgoing governor will take home

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win – Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains