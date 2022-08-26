Mutyambai names acting IG after medical emergency

In a statement issued on Friday, IG Mutyambai said that his deputy Noor Gabow would be running the police service until he recovers.

“This is to inform the general public that I will be away from office attending to a medical checkup effective today, 26th August 2022.

“In my absence, Mr. Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General - Administration Police Service will act as the Inspector General of the National Police Service until my return,” he said.

High-ranking police officer collapses at home

This comes hours after The Standard reported that a senior ranking police officer had collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

It is not yet clear whether the senior ranking police officer is IG Mutyambai. The identity of the high-ranking police officer was withheld due to legal and ethical reasons.

The publication said that the incident occurred on Thursday night August 25, 2022.

According to sources, the police officer had complained of breathing problems before collapsing.

“The Standard understands that he was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU). The HDU is a specialist ward providing intensive care (treatment and monitoring) for critically ill people,” the media house reported.