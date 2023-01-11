MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

The tweet, which went viral, was viewed by over 6 million people on Twitter, however, it also received a lot of backlash and criticism. Many people took offence to the MP's comment, accusing him of being discriminatory and biased.

Many experts and professionals across the country took to social media to denounce the MP's tweet and some even shared their own professional photos with locks, to disprove the MP's assertions.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma during a past presser at Parliament buildings Pulse Live Kenya

They said they have been successful in their careers while sporting locks and one's hairstyle should not be used as a measure of competence or qualifications.

One of the many people who spoke out against Kaluma's comments was a senior manager at Microsoft Africa.

He posted a photo of himself that received close to 2 million views on Twitter with the caption "This is me with my dreadlocks working for the 3rd largest company in the world - Microsoft. They value what I bring to the table and not small & pesky items like my hair."

This incident highlights the debate about hair and professional appearance. While some argue that certain hairstyles, such as locks, can be unprofessional and may lead to discrimination, others believe that hair has nothing to do with one's ability to do their job.

Kenya Methodist University has also been in the headlines after recently banning students from rocking locks among other hairstyles.

In a memo dated January 5, 2023, the school requested all students to comply with the university’s dress code.

According to the memo, male students having dreadlocks, plated hair, and earrings or wearing untucked shirts will not be accepted at the institution.

“The Dean of Students wishes to encourage all students to adopt a style of dressing and appearance that would be accepted in the various fields of work and society in general,” reads part of the memo signed by Dr. Esther Mbaabu, the Dean of Students at the university.

"Vests that show bare chest, hats or caps in classes are also not allowed,” the memo added.

Tumbo cuts, bareback, miniskirts, body-tight trousers, and see-through clothes were also among the banned outfits for female students.

"Blouses with necklines that run down more than four inches” also fall into the category of banned outfits.