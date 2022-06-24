RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

House help robs treasury CAS Sh4M and jewelry worth Sh500K

Amos Robi

The case piles on top of the growing cases of domestic managers robbing their employers and fleeing

A house help stationed at the Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Ributhi Gaichuihe’s residence in Karen is on the run after stealing Sh4 million and jewelry valued at Sh500,000.

The staffer identified as Miriam Muinde is suspected to have undertaken the robbery on Wednesday June 22 before fleeing the residence with her children.

According to the CAS’s wife, Charity Waithira Mungai, she left for work alongside her children and came back in the evening not to find the staffer and upon checking the house, the cash and jewelry were missing.

Waithira reported the case to the Hardy police post in Lang’ata who traced the suspects last phone signal at Rongai before it went off.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service visited the CAS’s house and are on with investigations into the matter.

The robbery from the CAS’s house increases the list of domestic workers who are turning on their employers and robbing them.

On May 30, Shelmith Kiprono was arraigned at the Kibera law courts for stealing Sh4 million, jewelry worth Sh4,000,000, logs books and title deeds worth Sh104,000,000 and a status bond worth Sh1,000,000 from her employer in Lang’ata.

On Wednesday June 22, Violet Mukari Makotsi was arraigned before the Kibera law courts for stealing Sh400,000 from her employer in Parklands Nairobi. Upon investigations, Police recovered Sh30,000 in cash in her house and Sh46,000 in her MPESA which is suspected to have been part of the sum stolen.

On June 4, Langata member of parliament aspirant Felix Oduor also known as Jalang’o reported to have lost an undisclosed amount of money to his staffers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema from his car. The two who according to Jalang’o have since surrendered to the DCI took the money and fled with their respective families.

