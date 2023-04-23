Housing Fund: Ruto announces compulsory salary deduction for government employees

The head of state who made the announcement during a church service on Sunday, April 23 at Church service at Friends Church (Quakers) in Donholm.

Ruto noted that the scheme will see many Kenyans access affordable housing.

"Every Kenyan will be able to contribute 3 per cent of their salary towards affordable housing. For every 3 per cent someone saves, the employer will be required by law to save an extra 3 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a government, we will be at the forefront in implementing this. For all employees of the government - approximately 700,000 - we will be saving 3 per cent for them after they have made their own 3 per cent contribution," the President announced.

Explaining how the Housing Fund will operate, Ruto added that only civil servants will make the contributions "So that we (Kenya Kwanza administration) can create a fund that will assist people of Kenya to acquire homes."

He noted that Kenya Kwanza administration is keen on raising mortgages in the country from the current 40,000 to 2,000,000 which is in line with the country's economy.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT