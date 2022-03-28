RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The students are demanding an immediate response from the police

How 22-year-old James Omollo from Maseno University was killed
How 22-year-old James Omollo from Maseno University was killed

James Omollo, a 22-year-old who was found deceased in a thicket after going missing, was allegedly attacked by a gang that terrorises students at Maseno University.

Recommended articles

According to information obtained by this writer, Omollo together with an unidentified friend were attacked on Friday evening while on their way to the hostel from a night out at the famous Red Liquor joint in Maseno Market.

According to the Maseno Police report, the other student is reported to have escaped only to later on realise that his colleague did not make his way back home. The duo lived in Pink View Hostels.

"We were from the club and headed to sleep late at night when four men accosted us and attacked us. They had machetes and started attacking me before going after Omollo, who had fled after watching my near-death experience," he narrated.

The body of James Omollo was found in a thicket after going missing
The body of James Omollo was found in a thicket after going missing Pulse Live Kenya

Pink View Hostels is known to be a hotspot for gangs who rape and abduct students. This is due to its bushy surrounding and inaccessible roads that impede the rapid deployment of security organs in case of an emergency.

The body of Omollo was discovered on the morning of Saturday, March 26.

Police who confirmed the incident stated the body was later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Kisumu awaiting postmortem as it had visible injuries on the head.

The students who have in the past complained of insecurity in the area went on strike demanding police beef up security and heighten surveillance in the area.

Maseno University students up in arms protesting insecurity in the area
Maseno University students up in arms protesting insecurity in the area Maseno University students up in arms after rape of two ladies Pulse Live Kenya

The strike which started as a peaceful demonstration turned ugly after an attempt by Dean of Students, Dr Kweya Opande, to contain the situation went south.

It took the intervention of police officers from Luanda and Maseno stations to calm the situation. The officers lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse the angry students.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

What few will admit about DP Ruto's UDA [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What few will admit about DP Ruto's UDA [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.