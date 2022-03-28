Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

According to information obtained by this writer, Omollo together with an unidentified friend were attacked on Friday evening while on their way to the hostel from a night out at the famous Red Liquor joint in Maseno Market.

According to the Maseno Police report, the other student is reported to have escaped only to later on realise that his colleague did not make his way back home. The duo lived in Pink View Hostels.

"We were from the club and headed to sleep late at night when four men accosted us and attacked us. They had machetes and started attacking me before going after Omollo, who had fled after watching my near-death experience," he narrated.

Marred by insecurity

Pink View Hostels is known to be a hotspot for gangs who rape and abduct students. This is due to its bushy surrounding and inaccessible roads that impede the rapid deployment of security organs in case of an emergency.

The body of Omollo was discovered on the morning of Saturday, March 26.

Police who confirmed the incident stated the body was later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Kisumu awaiting postmortem as it had visible injuries on the head.

The students who have in the past complained of insecurity in the area went on strike demanding police beef up security and heighten surveillance in the area.

The strike which started as a peaceful demonstration turned ugly after an attempt by Dean of Students, Dr Kweya Opande, to contain the situation went south.