ADVERTISEMENT
How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Amos Robi

The post-mortem examination report stated that all four died of excessive bleeding due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Vehicle the four young men were shot in
Vehicle the four young men were shot in

Police have exposed the criminal records of the four young men who were shot and killed in Nairobi's Buruburu estate on December 24.

Identified as Benson Mwangi and his two cousins, Julius Mwangi and Brian Mwangi, these individuals were part of a notorious five-member gang that wreaked havoc in parts of Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

The gang's criminal history extends across various locations, with several robberies in Kiambu, Embakasi, Athi River, and Nairobi linked to their names.

Remarkably, these individuals, who had multiple run-ins with the law, were released from Athi River GK Prison on November 27, only to meet their tragic end a short time later.

It has been revealed that one of the gang members was not present during the fatal shooting, having travelled upcountry for December festivities.

The police are actively pursuing leads to track down the perpetrators responsible for the deaths.

Crime Scene
Crime Scene Crime Scene Pulse Live Kenya

On Wednesday, family and friends of the three identified men gathered at the City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination conducted by pathologist Dr. Peter Ndegwa.

The results were grim, pointing to a brutal demise for each victim. Dr. Ndegwa stated that all four died of excessive bleeding due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Benson, the apparent leader of the gang, suffered five gunshots, while his cousins, Julius Mwangi and Brian Mwangi, bore the brunt with six and eleven gunshot wounds, respectively.

As the families of the deceased continue to grapple with the shock of their loved ones' criminal pasts and violent deaths, they cry out for justice.

Despite the police maintaining that the fatal outcome was not a result of police action, the hunt for the true perpetrators remains active.

ADVERTISEMENT

