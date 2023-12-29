How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Identified as Benson Mwangi and his two cousins, Julius Mwangi and Brian Mwangi, these individuals were part of a notorious five-member gang that wreaked havoc in parts of Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

The gang's criminal history extends across various locations, with several robberies in Kiambu, Embakasi, Athi River, and Nairobi linked to their names.

Remarkably, these individuals, who had multiple run-ins with the law, were released from Athi River GK Prison on November 27, only to meet their tragic end a short time later.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been revealed that one of the gang members was not present during the fatal shooting, having travelled upcountry for December festivities.

The police are actively pursuing leads to track down the perpetrators responsible for the deaths.

Crime Scene Pulse Live Kenya

On Wednesday, family and friends of the three identified men gathered at the City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination conducted by pathologist Dr. Peter Ndegwa.

The results were grim, pointing to a brutal demise for each victim. Dr. Ndegwa stated that all four died of excessive bleeding due to multiple gunshot wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson, the apparent leader of the gang, suffered five gunshots, while his cousins, Julius Mwangi and Brian Mwangi, bore the brunt with six and eleven gunshot wounds, respectively.

As the families of the deceased continue to grapple with the shock of their loved ones' criminal pasts and violent deaths, they cry out for justice.