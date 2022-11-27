How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

According to reports from those that witnessed the accident, an incoming lorry’s brakes failed to hit the bus that was headed for Migori and pushed it into the river.

Police reports indicate that 19 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and referral hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Police then towed the two vehicles to Nyanchwa Police station as investigations into the incident commenced.

The accident which happened at Nyamarambe on Saturday, November 26, 2022, adds to the list of road accidents that have happened this month.

On November 1 2022, a trailer rammed 11 cars along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County. Several casualties were claimed in the incident which was also a result of brake failure by the trailer.

In October 8, 2022, 12 people died in an accident along the Nanyuki-Meru road. Reports indicated that the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle along a steep stretch of the road before colliding with a matatu heading in the opposite direction.

According to witnesses, alcoholic beverages were among the items recovered from the bus, noting that the occupants of the vehicle appear to have been heading to a party or coming from one.

“The bus seats had bottles of beer. The passengers appeared to have been partying or heading to a party,” a witness said.