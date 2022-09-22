RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't announces requirements for appointment as Chief Administrative Secretary

Amos Robi

CASs will be appointed through a vigorous and competitive recruitment exercise that shall lead up to a nomination by the President and vetting by the National Assembly

President William Ruto at his office in State House
President William Ruto at his office in State House

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited members of the public to submit their views on the proposed establishment of the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS)

In a statement released on Wednesday September 21, 2022, PSC Chairperson, Ambassador Anthony Muchiri said president William Ruto is going to retain the position which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court in April 20, 2021.

Ambassador Muchiri however said that the position was going to be retained in accordance with the provisions of Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution, which indicates that the President may establish an office in the public service in accordance with the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

“The President has proposed to establish the offices of Chief Administrative Secretary which will be offices in the public service and will be under the direction of Cabinet Secretaries,” Amb Muchiri said in his statement.

PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri
PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri

According to the PSC, CASs will be appointed through a vigorous competitive recruitment exercise that shall lead up to a nomination by the President and vetting by the National Assembly.

Those interested in the position will be required to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

They will also be expected to demonstrate ability to manage the administrative-political interface, articulate public policies and programmes, and undertake complex and high-pressure tasks that require engagements with multi-institutions and other public officers/offices among others.

Outgoing Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi
Outgoing Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

The duties of the chief administrative secretaries will include but not be limited to:

  • Responding to issues touching on the portfolio assigned to the office
  • Providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate
  • Providing liaison with County Governments on matters of concurrent mandate and common interest
  • Providing inter-ministerial /sectoral co-ordination
  • Representing the Cabinet Secretary at any meeting as instructed by the Cabinet Secretary
  • Executing any other duties and responsibilities specifically assigned to the office by the Cabinet Secretary in furtherance of the interests of the Ministry.

Views by the public on the proposal to create the position will be received by the PSC before October 6, 2022. To send views one can write to the Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 30095, 00100, Nairobi or have them hand delivered to the Commission’s offices at Commission House, Harambee Avenue or by email cas@publicservice.go.ke

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

