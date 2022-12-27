ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How police tricked DP Gachagua's impersonator into arrest

Denis Mwangi

Collins overheard a phone conversation between the detectives and tried to escape, causing a confrontation with the local villagers

A collage of Collins Kipleting Serem and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
A collage of Collins Kipleting Serem and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

22-year-old Collins Kipleting Serem, also known as Reng Star, is a benga artist based in Kamplemur village in Sugoi, Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On December 18, detectives arrested him for impersonating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on a fake Facebook account.

The detectives traced Collins' phone to Kipleting market, where he was playing pool with friends, and convinced him to come with them by pretending they wanted him to perform at a nearby establishment.

However, Collins overheard a phone conversation between the detectives and tried to escape, causing a confrontation with the local villagers.

The detectives were eventually able to arrest and take Collins to Nairobi for questioning with the help of the local police and Abraham Samoei, the Operations Manager at Joyful Women Organisation.

Collins Kipleting Serem who was arraigned in court for impersonating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Collins Kipleting Serem who was arraigned in court for impersonating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

In his statement, Collins said his motive was to gain followers on the page by impersonating the Deputy President and then change the page's name to his stage name, "Reng Star," to promote his music.

After completing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education in 2017 he did not manage to advance to college but he received a TVET scholarship for Motor Vehicle Technology in 2019.

After completing the course and returning home without a job, he started a bodaboda business with a loan from his father and used the profits to pursue his music career.

However, his music failed to gain significant traction and he created a fake Facebook page to gain more followers.

On November 17, the Deputy President launched the National Steering Committee on Drought Response and announced a hunger drive pay bill number for Kenyans to donate to drought victims.

The suspect the published a similar post on the fake Facebook page urging Kenyans to contribute to a public fundraiser for those suffering from drought.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during the rededication of the National Prayer Alter in Karen in November 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during the rededication of the National Prayer Alter in Karen in November 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

However, Collins posted his personal bank account information and a pay bill number on his fake page, encouraging people to donate to the same cause.

He claimed to have only gotten Sh6 from the post. At the time he had accumulated over 14,000 followers.

Besides extorting money, the 22-year-old also gave misleading information about the government.

In one post he announced the appointment of a former nominated member of parliament Wilson Sossion as the Teacher Services Commission (TSC) chief executive officer (CEO), which was false.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko protests being blocked from flying out Baby Sagini for specialised treatment

Sonko protests being blocked from flying out Baby Sagini for specialised treatment

How police tricked DP Gachagua's impersonator into arrest

How police tricked DP Gachagua's impersonator into arrest

Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

Why Ruto has sent a military plane full of supplies to South Sudan

Why Ruto has sent a military plane full of supplies to South Sudan

13 major events that shaped the year 2022 for Kenya [Pulse Picks]

13 major events that shaped the year 2022 for Kenya [Pulse Picks]

Laban-Cliff Onserio spending Christmas in jail after court orders

Laban-Cliff Onserio spending Christmas in jail after court orders

Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone