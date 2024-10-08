How DP Gachagua's billionaire 'big bro' Nderitu made & spent money

Early Life and Education

Nderitu Gachagua was born in Hiriga village, Mathira West, Nyeri County, to Nahashon Gachagua and Martha Kirigu, both of whom were influential Kanu politicians.

Nderitu, was born in a family of nine siblings; four brothers, and five sisters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started his education at Ingorano Primary School and would late go on to pursue higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he earned two degrees; a degree in law and building economics.

Rigathi Gachagua with the late Nderitu Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Business Career

Nderitu Gachagua began his career as a quantity surveyor in 1977 at the Ministry of Public Works, following his graduation from the University of Nairobi in 1976 with a Bachelor's degree in Building Economics.

He later served as the Provincial Quantity Surveyor for the same ministry from 1982 to 1983 before transitioning to the National Housing Corporation, where he held the position of Chief Quantity Surveyor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then formed his own construction company Triple Eight Construction Limited in 1987.

The late Nderitu Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Before entering politics, Gachagua established himself as a successful contractor and businessman. His ventures contributed significantly to his wealth, making him a billionaire.

This financial success provided him with a platform to influence politics in Nyeri County and beyond.

Political Career

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua's political journey began in 2002 when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Mathira Constituency on a NARC party ticket.

He held the seat for one term before he was ousted by rival contractor Ephraim Maina in 2007.

Nderitu Gachagua made a comeback into elective politics in 2013 after winning the gubernatorial race.

Running on a Grand National Union (GNU) ticket, a party he formed, he emerged victorious against the then-favored TNA candidate Wahome Gakuru, garnering over 140,000 votes compared to Gakuru’s 130,000.

The late Nderitu Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

His command over the populous Mathira constituency was pivotal to his success.

As governor, Gachagua's tenure was characterised by a mix of assertive leadership and controversy.

He faced an abortive impeachment attempt and was known for his abrasive style that often led to conflicts with both supporters and opponents. Notably, he implemented policies aimed at breaking coffee cartels by marketing coffee directly abroad, although results varied.

Gachagua's leadership style earned him a reputation as a "political cat" with "nine lives," reflecting his ability to navigate through political storms and controversies.

His supporters admired his firm approach, while detractors criticized him for running the county with an iron fist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Nderitu Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Health Challenges and Death

Gachagua's health began declining in 2014 when he started experiencing serious medical issues that required frequent hospitalisations.

He battled pancreatic cancer for several years before succumbing to the disease on February 24, 2017, at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. His death marked him as the first sitting governor in Kenya to die in office.

Legacy and Estate

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his death, Gachagua left behind a substantial estate valued at approximately Sh2 billion at the time.

His will outlined that this wealth would be distributed among 24 beneficiaries, including his two wives and four children.

Notably, he acknowledged two sons he had out of wedlock in his will, ensuring they received shares of his properties which included several hotels and recreational facilities.

His estate management was entrusted to close relatives and associates, reflecting both his business acumen and familial ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Properties and assets

Olive Garden Hotel - Located in Hurlingham, Nairobi. This was later sold to repay his debts. Vipingo Beach Resort - Situated in Kilifi County, this was a significant family holiday home. Queens Gate Serviced Apartments and Spa - Located in Lavington, Nairobi. Lang’ata High Rise Flats - A residential property in Nairobi.

Residential Properties:

A house in Lang'ata, which he bequeathed to one of his wives.

A matrimonial home in Karen.

A house in Meru County.

An ancestral home in Hiriga, Nyeri County.

Companies and Shares

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua had interests in several companies, including:

Hardrock Quarries Ltd - He owned a substantial number of shares here.

Tripple Eight Ltd - Another company where he held shares.

Mweiga Homes - Shares held by Gachagua were bequeathed to his brother.

Vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua owned a fleet of luxury vehicles, including

Mercedes Benz

Range Rover

BMW

Toyota Mark X

Audi Q7

Financial Assets