How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

Denis Mwangi

Some of the powers Ruto promised his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are likely to clash with those of an elevated Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Kenya Kwanza coalition partners Dr William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign tour in Lamu County on March 31, 2022
Kenya Kwanza coalition partners Dr William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign tour in Lamu County on March 31, 2022

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa has explained how the Kenya Kwanza alliance intends to make ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi a Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Ichung’wa, an ardent supporter of the Deputy President William Ruto-led alliance, said that appointing Mudavadi as prime cabinet secretary did not need an amendment of the constitution.

He was speaking during an interview on Inooro TV where poured cold water on accusations that Kenya Kwanza would expand the executive in the same way the Building Bridges Initiative proposed.

Deputy President William Ruto and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa on the campaign trail
Deputy President William Ruto and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa on the campaign trail Pulse Live Kenya

He said that if Ruto wins the presidential election, he would issue an executive order elevating Mudavadi as the prime CS, instead of prime minister.

This means that the former vice president could secure a docket if the DP wins on August 9, 2022.

"We told the Azimio brigade that it's not a must to change the constitution in order to carry out your mandate. In the case of the prime minister, which we call the prime cabinet secretary, it's the same as the Matiang'i docket whereby one can alienate powers from one and give them to another to become the supreme Minister.

For Azimio, they kept telling Kalonzo that they ought to change the constitution first because they would not want to draft the same agreement that we did with Mudavadi."

"For Mudavadi, through an executive order number 1, that we will do within the first few months should Azimio not run to court again, we will create a Prime Cabinet Secretary whereas, for them, they will look for ways to change the constitution first," the Kikuyu MP stated.

The role of a superior cabinet secretary was first introduced by President Uhuru Kenyatta with the signing of Executive Order number 1 of 2019 which appointed Matiang’i to chair the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

Ruto has also promised to sign an executive order which will give his running mate and DP-designate Rigathi Gachagua more powers if he clinches the presidency.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the powers the deputy president promised Gachagua are likely to clash with those of an elevated prime Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate outlined the new roles for his deputy as follows:-

  • Chair cabinet committees
  • Oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions
  • Coordinate intergovernmental relationships between the national and 47 county governments
  • Coordinate planning and supervision of development projects funded by development partners and programs under that arrangement
  • Coordinate constitutional commissions and independent offices in matters that require the intervention of the national government including budget and policy for their operating frameworks
  • Perform 'real duties' assigned by the president

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

