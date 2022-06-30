RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Waititu purchased hotel worth Sh380 million in Nairobi

Cyprian Kimutai

Investigations reveal how Ferdinand Waititu purchased Sh380 million Bienvenue Delta Hotel in Nairobi

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu

A whistleblower has uncovered how Ferdinand Waititu, former Governor of Kiambu County, purchased Bienvenue Delta Hotel, a building in Nairobi County estimated to be worth Sh380 million.

According to Lijondo Kihima, a banker from Equity Bank, the Kiambu county government paid a contractor - Testimony Enterprises Limited - who then wired Sh110 million to Waititu's company identified as Saika Two Estate Developers Limited.

The Sh110 million is believed to have been a kickback to Waititu from the named contractor. It was one of several transactions between Testimony and the former governor's company.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki of the Milimani Commercial Court, Kihima tabled evidence showing 11 cheques were drawn by the contractor in favour of Saika and Bienvenne Delta Hotel.

READ: Waititu loses Sh52M in attempt to buy Sh520M building in Nairobi CBD

Additionally, on April 4, 2017 the former governor transferred Sh450 million from his bank account to Lake Naivasha Resort, purchasing the prime real estate along University Way.

Delta Hotel on University Way. The hotel is owned by former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.
Delta Hotel on University Way. The hotel is owned by former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu. Pulse Live Kenya

During the court session, Kihima further revealed that the contractor had won a tender to the tune of Sh588 million to upgrade various gravel roads in Kiambu County from Limuru to Gatundu North, Thika, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties.

READ: Things have been tough - Waititu speaks on life as a common mwananchi

“The procurement bid documents submitted by Testimony Enterprises were forgeries. Waititu was the Governor at the time the tender was awarded and he had an interest in the said tender,” revealed Dr Justus Bundi, director of supply chain management, and Faith Njeri, county chief finance officer who also served as prosecution witnesses.

Some of the individuals currently being investigated by the state and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) include directors from Testimony Enterprises Ltd; Charles Chege Mbuthia and Beth Wangechi Mburu as well as Waititu's wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and 11 others.

READ: How Waititu grabbed land & gave it to his second wife

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

