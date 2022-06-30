How Waititu purchased hotel worth Sh380 million in Nairobi

According to Lijondo Kihima, a banker from Equity Bank, the Kiambu county government paid a contractor - Testimony Enterprises Limited - who then wired Sh110 million to Waititu's company identified as Saika Two Estate Developers Limited.

The Sh110 million is believed to have been a kickback to Waititu from the named contractor. It was one of several transactions between Testimony and the former governor's company.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki of the Milimani Commercial Court, Kihima tabled evidence showing 11 cheques were drawn by the contractor in favour of Saika and Bienvenne Delta Hotel.

Additionally, on April 4, 2017 the former governor transferred Sh450 million from his bank account to Lake Naivasha Resort, purchasing the prime real estate along University Way.

During the court session, Kihima further revealed that the contractor had won a tender to the tune of Sh588 million to upgrade various gravel roads in Kiambu County from Limuru to Gatundu North, Thika, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties.

“The procurement bid documents submitted by Testimony Enterprises were forgeries. Waititu was the Governor at the time the tender was awarded and he had an interest in the said tender,” revealed Dr Justus Bundi, director of supply chain management, and Faith Njeri, county chief finance officer who also served as prosecution witnesses.