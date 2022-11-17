Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Defence Rescue Battalion excavator which is the only one equipped with floodlights and night vision equipment in the operation developed mechanical hitches leading to a snag in the rescue efforts.

The operation was even harder due to the downpour that went on for the better of the night.

Lucy Wanjiru a food vendor who was caught in the collapse died after efforts to rescue her failed. The food vendor was in constant contact with Kenya Redcross officials via her phone before it went off.

Wanjiru had passed on by the time the officials reached her. Rescuers say about four more people are yet to be found although the exact number is unclear.

Also trapped in the debris is the foreman incharge of the construction who rescuers are working to rescue.

The National Construction Authority in a statement to newsrooms said calls to keep off the building after clear column failure went unheard.

“A compliance check on the morning of the collapse revealed that the construction was experiencing column failure based on visual observation. All persons were cleared from the construction site. Unfortunately, a few persons reportedly defied the order and the structure collapsed on them hours later,” part of NCA’s statement read.

NCA further said it was going to conduct a detailed investigation to fully establish the cause of the collapse.