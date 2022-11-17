RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

Amos Robi

Wanjiru was supplying lunch to the building's construction workers when it crumbled

Search operations under way at Kasarani collapsed building

Efforts to rescue trapped casualties of the building under construction that collapsed in Kasarani were on the night of Wednesday November 16 slowed down after the machine helping in the excavation of the debris broke down.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Defence Rescue Battalion excavator which is the only one equipped with floodlights and night vision equipment in the operation developed mechanical hitches leading to a snag in the rescue efforts.

The operation was even harder due to the downpour that went on for the better of the night.

Lucy Wanjiru a food vendor who was caught in the collapse died after efforts to rescue her failed. The food vendor was in constant contact with Kenya Redcross officials via her phone before it went off.

Collapsed Kasarani building

Wanjiru had passed on by the time the officials reached her. Rescuers say about four more people are yet to be found although the exact number is unclear.

Also trapped in the debris is the foreman incharge of the construction who rescuers are working to rescue.

The National Construction Authority in a statement to newsrooms said calls to keep off the building after clear column failure went unheard.

“A compliance check on the morning of the collapse revealed that the construction was experiencing column failure based on visual observation. All persons were cleared from the construction site. Unfortunately, a few persons reportedly defied the order and the structure collapsed on them hours later,” part of NCA’s statement read.

Collapsed Kasarani building

READ: Governor Wamatangi issues directive after building collapsed in Ruaka

NCA further said it was going to conduct a detailed investigation to fully establish the cause of the collapse.

Nairobi Govenor John Sakaja has vowed to take legal action against the owner of the building who has since gone into hiding.

Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

