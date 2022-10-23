How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

In an emotional interview with Sunday Nation, Winnie recounted that Raila nearly died after getting infected with Covid-19 last year.

Winnie narrated that despite his personal doctor, David Olunya, telling the public that Raila was “responding well to the treatment he is receiving and remains upbeat”, things were much worse on the ground and she helped in saving her father from the hand of death on two separate occasions.

On both occasions, the opposition leader was in isolation at his Karen home, recuperating after being discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

In the first instance, Winnie walked to his father’s isolation room and found him gasping for air as the oxygen mask had dropped from his face.

She quickly picked up the mask and placed it in position, saving her ailing father from death.

Not long afterwards, she would arrive in time yet again to save her ailing father.

In this case, she walked into the isolation room and found the former Prime Minister staring blankly into space and motionless with his temperature high.

Swiftly, Winnie took paracetamol tablets and stashed them into his ailing father’s mouth to lower the temperature.

This timely action by the 31-year-old made the difference for Raila as things might have turned out differently had she not intervened.

Raila beating Covid-19

A resilient Raila beat Covid-19 and eventually tested negative on April 01,2021.

“I have tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19. The last three weeks have been the most trying but reflective; most humbling but hopeful. Unfortunately, this virus has claimed the lives of our loved ones, frontline soldiers and it is still knocking on our doors.