How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

Amos Robi

Saitabao Ole Kanchory said while there were people to blame for the August 9 loss and most of the blame rested on the three individuals

Junet Mohammed, Prof Makau Mutua and Joe Mucheru
Former Raila Odinga's chief agent for the August 9 2022 general elections, Sabaitao Ole Kanchory, has explained how three key Odinga allies led the Azimio leader to an election loss.

According to Kanchory, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, Azimio Secretariat Spokesperson Makau Mutua and former Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru were behind Raila's loss in the August 9 elections.

Speaking to NTV in a feature dubbed 'How Raila Lost', Kanchory said Junet Mohammed ensured he kept away people who could have helped Raila away.

“Junet Mohammed is one man who purported to know everything and he nullified everything anyone said he also kept the people who could have helped Raila at arm's length,” Kanchory said.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory
READ: Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

On former ICT cabinet secretary, Kanchory said Mucheru sabotaged the agent management system of the Azimio coalition. The lawyer said Mucheru derailed basic things in the agent management system such as the submission of letters to agents.

“Joe Mucheru succeeded in sabotaging the agent management system including the basic things, he, for instance, ensured that everybody who had a role in the agent management system were his people, people typing the names were his people and they were under instructions not to deliver,” Kanchory noted.

On Professor Makau Mutua, Kanchory said he brushed everything wrong and right aside without paying any attention to details.

Joe Mucheru however denied the allegations put forth by Kanchory saying he undertook his responsibilities as he was mandated to.

File image of Raila Odinga campaign secretariat spokesman Prof Makau Mutua addressing the press on April 1, 2022
READ: Raila reveals details of US tour that saw parallel Jamhuri day event cancelled

“It is on record, 99.96% of polling stations transmitted their results, it is also on record there was full uninterrupted media coverage of the elections and the supreme court proceedings media and connectivity for result transmission were my only national responsibilities and of course, I actually voted in Ngatha nursery school in Nyeri’s Thegu River Ward,” Mucheru said.

President William Ruto was declared the winner of the highly contested election with the Supreme Court of Kenya upholding his win.

