How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

Nairobi which has 17 constituencies saw the Kenya Kwanza coalition only manage three seats as the Azimio One Kenya Coalition sweep the remaining 13.

Starehe constituency which harbors the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) was clinched by Amos Mwago of Jubilee Party who had a well-oiled campaign beating Simon Mbugua of the United Democratic Alliance.

Embakasi East incumbent member of parliament Babu Owino successfully retained his seat through an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party against his main rival Francis Mureithi who ran on a UDA ticket.

The Kasarani parliamentary seat was won by former Sportpesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri who ran independently.

The ODM party swept more seats in Makadara, Ruaraka and Mathare which were won by George Aladwa, ' and Anthony Oluoch respectively.

Another ODM victory was claimed in Westlands where Tim Wanyonyi defeated former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi.

The Dagoretti North parliamentary seat was taken by Beatrice Elachi of the ODM party while John Kiarie retained his seat in Dagoretti South.

