RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

Authors:

Amos Robi

Only one parliamentary seat in Nairobi was won on an Independent ticket

Kenya Parliament at a past session
Kenya Parliament at a past session

The Azimio One Kenya has outsmarted the Kenya Kwanza coalition to win more seats in the capital of Nairobi.

Read Also

Nairobi which has 17 constituencies saw the Kenya Kwanza coalition only manage three seats as the Azimio One Kenya Coalition sweep the remaining 13.

Starehe constituency which harbors the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) was clinched by Amos Mwago of Jubilee Party who had a well-oiled campaign beating Simon Mbugua of the United Democratic Alliance.

Embakasi East incumbent member of parliament Babu Owino successfully retained his seat through an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party against his main rival Francis Mureithi who ran on a UDA ticket.

The Kasarani parliamentary seat was won by former Sportpesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri who ran independently.

The ODM party swept more seats in Makadara, Ruaraka and Mathare which were won by George Aladwa, ' and Anthony Oluoch respectively.

Another ODM victory was claimed in Westlands where Tim Wanyonyi defeated former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi.

The Dagoretti North parliamentary seat was taken by Beatrice Elachi of the ODM party while John Kiarie retained his seat in Dagoretti South.

John Kiarie
John Kiarie John Kiarie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

Full list of Nairobi parliamentary seat:

  1. Roysambu Mwafrika - Augustine Kamande (UDA)
  2. Embakasi East - Babu Owino (ODM)
  3. Embakasi West - Mark Mwenje (Jubilee)
  4. Embakasi Central - Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi (UDA)
  5. Embakasi South - Julius Mawathe (Wiper)
  6. Embakasi North - James Gakuya (Jubilee)
  7. Makadara - George Aladwa (ODM)
  8. Mathare - Anthony Oluoch (ODM)
  9. Ruaraka - Tom Kajwang (ODM)
  10. Kasarani - Ronald Karauri (Independent)
  11. Langata - Phelix Jalango Odiwuor (ODM)
  12. Dagoretti North - Beatrice Elachi of the (ODM)
  13. Dagoretti South - John Kiarie (UDA)
  14. Kamukunji - Yusuf Hassan (Jubilee party)
  15. Kibra Mwalimu - Peter Orero (ODM)
  16. Starehe - Amos Mwago (Jubilee)
  17. Westlands - Tim Wanyonyi (ODM)

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

Ex-Security & Defence minister makes comeback to Parliament after 20 years

Ex-Security & Defence minister makes comeback to Parliament after 20 years

International observers list issues IEBC should take care of

International observers list issues IEBC should take care of

Politician who sold Sh25M house to vie for Woman Rep seat wins

Politician who sold Sh25M house to vie for Woman Rep seat wins

How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as lawyer

Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as lawyer

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?