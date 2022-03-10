How much owners behind Kenya's Sh357 billion boda boda industry make

President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Interior to implement reforms to bring sanity and order to the industry.

Boda boda operations have often been seen as low income generating ventures but the latest data shows that the industry is worth about Sh357 billion, about 11 per cent of Kenya’s 2021/22 budget.

In a meeting with the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya in 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta challenged riders to change the narrative that the industry is a low income-generating sector.

“Every year, in totality, boda boda industry makes Sh357 billion. Boda boda association, if together, would make more than what the government gives to the 47 counties.

"If you collect almost Sh1 billion every day, why does every boda boda rider cry of poverty?" the head of state questioned.

The report showed that the boda boda sector supports, directly or indirectly, 5.2 million Kenyans which accounts for 10 per cent of the population.

This means that one in every ten Kenyans depend on boda boda riders to run their businesses.

The demand for motorcycles in Kenya has been going through the roof, due to the diversification of the industry.

Other than transporting pillions by cutting through traffic, boda boda riders also facilitate last-mile delivery solutions for traders and food vendors.

In 2019, Kenyans imported 231,400 motorcycles valued at Sh13.3 billion. The price of a boda boda currently ranges from Sh58,000 to Sh150,000.

However, despite being a vibrate sector will potential, it has also resulted in an increase in the number of road accidents.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the number of newly acquired motorcycles increased by 16 per cent in 2021.

On the other hand, the number of reported road accidents linked to boda bodas increased by 58 per cent while fatalities increased by 56.7 per cent.